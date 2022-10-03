ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NJ.com

Nutley over East Orange- Boys soccer recap

Jakob Schmitt and Aidan Torres each scored a goal to lead Nutley to a 2-1 win over East Orange in Nutley. Joseph Duca and Adam Ageeb each had an assist for Nutley (3-3-1). Finlay Miruelo made seven saves in the win. East Orange fell to 5-3 with the loss.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 6

No. 5 Washington Township vs. Gloucester Tech, 5:15. Paterson Eastside (3-10) at West Milford (5-5), TBA. Eastern Christian (3-7) at Passaic Tech (9-3), TBA. Burlington City (3-7) at Cinnaminson (11-5), 3:45pm. STEMCivics (1-10) at Florence (6-6), 3:45pm. Burlington Township (11-1) at Sterling (10-5), 4pm. Northern Burlington (3-9) at Princeton (11-0),...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Boys soccer: LIVE updates, links and featured coverage for Oct. 6

No. 9 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. St. Joseph (Mont.), 4:30.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Highland Park over Dunellen - Girls soccer recap

Lydia Lekhal netted four goals to lead Highland Park to a 7-1 win over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Madeline Hulme, Yaya Hang, and Ava Kohler also scored for Highland Park (7-1-1). Maria Woll scored for Dunellen (2-6).
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Emerson Boro over Dwight-Englewood - Boys soccer recap

Jayden Maeng scored to lead Emerson Boro to a 1-0 win over Dwight-Englewood in Emerson. The goal came in the opening half and Matt Sabatella had the assists. Michael Graf made six saves to earn the shutout for Emerson Boro (5-5). Dwight-Englewood fell to 5-5.
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

North Plainfield over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Madelin Portillo and Angelie Hererra each scored a goal as North Plainfield snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Valerie Monge and Brianna Valladares Chavez notched the assists and Madeline Kruszcynski stopped 15 shots to record the shutout. North Plainfield improved to...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Donovan Catholic over Barnegat - Girls soccer recap

Cheyenne Payne's unassisted second half goal turned out to be the difference, as Donovan Catholic notched a 1-0 victory over Barnegat on Wednesday night in Barnegat. The Griffins are now 5-7 on the season. Angelica Laudati made 13 saves in net for Barnegat, which dropped to 5-6 on the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Rutgers Prep over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap

Addison Halpern’s four goals and two assists fueled Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-2 victory over Phillipsburg in Somerset. Hailey Huseth had two goals and an assist for Rutgers Prep (8-0), which led 5-1 at halftime. Alexa Lee and Nyla Lopez each added a goal and Gianna Bowman made three saves.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
DENVILLE, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 3 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. There will be eight candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as two wild cards.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights defeats Weehawken - Boys soccer recap

Juan Lopez had two goals and an assist to lead Hasbrouck Heights past Weehawken 6-4 in Hasbrouck Heights. Fraymer Fernandez made 13 saves for Hasbrouck Heights (2-9) while Jack Guerin recorded a goal and an assist. Weehawken fell to 3-7.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Raritan over Shore - Girls soccer recap

Allison Dillion made 10 saves in net as Raritan blanked Shore 1-0 in Raritan. Brooke Shea scored a first half goal and that would end up being the game-winner for Raritan (4-4-1). The defense was strong and Dillion did not let a ball go by. Shore falls to 1-9 with...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Martinez nets twice as Randolph rallies past Mendham

Senior Kevin Martinez notched two goals as Randolph overcame a 2-0 deficit to rally for a 3-2 win over Mendham in Randolph. Bryan Garcia scored for Randolph (6-4-1), which scored three unanswered goals in the second half for its fourth straight win. Goalie Andrew Levy finished with four saves. Senior...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Pemberton defeats Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Ameile Jones and Sabrina Perry scored twice for Pemberton in its 6-1 win against Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Pemberton (6-5) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Lucille Hoffman and Azariah Giddings also netted a goal. Angelees Carrasquillo made 19 saves for Pennsauken...
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap

Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor defeats Millville - Girls soccer recap

Gabriella Piantadosi had two goals and one assist as Egg Harbor defeated Millville 4-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Egg Harbor (4-8) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Brielle VonColln also netted two. Abigail Lyon recorded five saves to...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Wood-Ridge slips by Cresskill for 5th win

Freshman Lia Russo and Fiona Helly each had a goal to pace Wood-Ridge past Cresskill 2-1 in Wood-Ridge. Wood-Ridge (5-4) has won five of its last six matches after opening the season up with three consecutive losses. Cresskill (3-6) lost its third straight game.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: West bags hat trick as Hammonton downs No. 12 St. Augustine

Senior Gavin West produced a hat trick to help lead Hammonton to a 4-2 win over St. Augustine, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Hammonton. Senior Carter Bailey added a goal and an assist for Hammonton (7-2-2), which won its sixth straight match. Junior John Waddell got an assist and senior goalie Michael Darnell finished with eight saves.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Abesgami defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Calambas scored all four of Absegami's goals to lead it past Lower Cape May 4-0 in Galloway. Absegami (1-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Lower Cape May 3-1 in the second half. Kyle Askins had an assist while Karmjeet Nagara made seven saves. Anderson Ryan...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
