Nutley over East Orange- Boys soccer recap
Jakob Schmitt and Aidan Torres each scored a goal to lead Nutley to a 2-1 win over East Orange in Nutley. Joseph Duca and Adam Ageeb each had an assist for Nutley (3-3-1). Finlay Miruelo made seven saves in the win. East Orange fell to 5-3 with the loss.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 6
No. 5 Washington Township vs. Gloucester Tech, 5:15. Paterson Eastside (3-10) at West Milford (5-5), TBA. Eastern Christian (3-7) at Passaic Tech (9-3), TBA. Burlington City (3-7) at Cinnaminson (11-5), 3:45pm. STEMCivics (1-10) at Florence (6-6), 3:45pm. Burlington Township (11-1) at Sterling (10-5), 4pm. Northern Burlington (3-9) at Princeton (11-0),...
Boys soccer: LIVE updates, links and featured coverage for Oct. 6
No. 9 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. St. Joseph (Mont.), 4:30.
Highland Park over Dunellen - Girls soccer recap
Lydia Lekhal netted four goals to lead Highland Park to a 7-1 win over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Madeline Hulme, Yaya Hang, and Ava Kohler also scored for Highland Park (7-1-1). Maria Woll scored for Dunellen (2-6).
Emerson Boro over Dwight-Englewood - Boys soccer recap
Jayden Maeng scored to lead Emerson Boro to a 1-0 win over Dwight-Englewood in Emerson. The goal came in the opening half and Matt Sabatella had the assists. Michael Graf made six saves to earn the shutout for Emerson Boro (5-5). Dwight-Englewood fell to 5-5.
North Plainfield over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Madelin Portillo and Angelie Hererra each scored a goal as North Plainfield snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Valerie Monge and Brianna Valladares Chavez notched the assists and Madeline Kruszcynski stopped 15 shots to record the shutout. North Plainfield improved to...
Donovan Catholic over Barnegat - Girls soccer recap
Cheyenne Payne’s unassisted second half goal turned out to be the difference, as Donovan Catholic notched a 1-0 victory over Barnegat on Wednesday night in Barnegat. The Griffins are now 5-7 on the season. Angelica Laudati made 13 saves in net for Barnegat, which dropped to 5-6 on the...
Girls soccer: Figueiredo scores to push Iselin Kennedy past South River
Katelyn Figueiredo scored the sole goal of the game to push Iselin Kennedy to a 1-0 win over South River in Iselin. The goal came in the second half and Abigail Karas had the assist. Paula Antunes made five saves to earn the shutout for the Mustangs (6-4-1). Ashley Pereira
No. 3 Rutgers Prep over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Addison Halpern’s four goals and two assists fueled Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-2 victory over Phillipsburg in Somerset. Hailey Huseth had two goals and an assist for Rutgers Prep (8-0), which led 5-1 at halftime. Alexa Lee and Nyla Lopez each added a goal and Gianna Bowman made three saves.
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 3 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week
Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. There will be eight candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as two wild cards.
Hasbrouck Heights defeats Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Juan Lopez had two goals and an assist to lead Hasbrouck Heights past Weehawken 6-4 in Hasbrouck Heights. Fraymer Fernandez made 13 saves for Hasbrouck Heights (2-9) while Jack Guerin recorded a goal and an assist. Weehawken fell to 3-7.
Raritan over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Allison Dillion made 10 saves in net as Raritan blanked Shore 1-0 in Raritan. Brooke Shea scored a first half goal and that would end up being the game-winner for Raritan (4-4-1). The defense was strong and Dillion did not let a ball go by. Shore falls to 1-9 with
Boys soccer: Martinez nets twice as Randolph rallies past Mendham
Senior Kevin Martinez notched two goals as Randolph overcame a 2-0 deficit to rally for a 3-2 win over Mendham in Randolph. Bryan Garcia scored for Randolph (6-4-1), which scored three unanswered goals in the second half for its fourth straight win. Goalie Andrew Levy finished with four saves. Senior...
Pemberton defeats Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Ameile Jones and Sabrina Perry scored twice for Pemberton in its 6-1 win against Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Pemberton (6-5) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Lucille Hoffman and Azariah Giddings also netted a goal. Angelees Carrasquillo made 19 saves for Pennsauken
West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap
Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
Egg Harbor defeats Millville - Girls soccer recap
Gabriella Piantadosi had two goals and one assist as Egg Harbor defeated Millville 4-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Egg Harbor (4-8) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Brielle VonColln also netted two. Abigail Lyon recorded five saves to...
Girls soccer: Wood-Ridge slips by Cresskill for 5th win
Freshman Lia Russo and Fiona Helly each had a goal to pace Wood-Ridge past Cresskill 2-1 in Wood-Ridge. Wood-Ridge (5-4) has won five of its last six matches after opening the season up with three consecutive losses. Cresskill (3-6) lost its third straight game.
Boys soccer: West bags hat trick as Hammonton downs No. 12 St. Augustine
Senior Gavin West produced a hat trick to help lead Hammonton to a 4-2 win over St. Augustine, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Hammonton. Senior Carter Bailey added a goal and an assist for Hammonton (7-2-2), which won its sixth straight match. Junior John Waddell got an assist and senior goalie Michael Darnell finished with eight saves.
Abesgami defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Calambas scored all four of Absegami's goals to lead it past Lower Cape May 4-0 in Galloway. Absegami (1-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Lower Cape May 3-1 in the second half. Kyle Askins had an assist while Karmjeet Nagara made seven saves. Anderson Ryan
