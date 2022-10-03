ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Indiana with beat writer Dustin Dopirak

No. 4 Michigan (5-0) will be facing 3-2 Indiana on Saturday, a team that won their first three games but have lost their last two versus Cincinnati and Nebraska. Indiana has a fast-tempo offense now with an infusion of players who have transferred into the program that have bolstered their passing game and running game. Defensively, IU has successfully got after the quarterback, but rank low in other areas.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State College, PA
Football
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Michigan, J.J. McCarthy pass first road test of 2022

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It was beautiful at times, and not so much at times, but in the end the Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
State College

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Michigan Wolverines#The Indiana Hoosiers#Abc#Fox#The Nittany Lions#The Big House#Spartans
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
Maize n Brew

New subscription-based Michigan NIL program announced: Wolverine+

Announced Monday afternoon, Valiant and REVEL Moments have unveiled a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity for University of Michigan student-athletes, and it is an upgrade on something that Cade McNamara was able to utilize over the summer. The subscription-based platform is called “Wolverine+” and it will provide people...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Cars 108

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll

A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs

Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy