Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Indiana with beat writer Dustin Dopirak
No. 4 Michigan (5-0) will be facing 3-2 Indiana on Saturday, a team that won their first three games but have lost their last two versus Cincinnati and Nebraska. Indiana has a fast-tempo offense now with an infusion of players who have transferred into the program that have bolstered their passing game and running game. Defensively, IU has successfully got after the quarterback, but rank low in other areas.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Ohio State
The Spartans have a big challenge ahead with the No. 3 team in the nation headed to East Lansing this weekend...
Patience is required, but Mel Tucker’s recruiting classes are already yielding results
Michigan State football is struggling through this 2022 season, but optimism is warranted for future recruiting classes...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Michigan, J.J. McCarthy pass first road test of 2022
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It was beautiful at times, and not so much at times, but in the end the Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh is excited to ‘chase perfection’ in order to ‘find excellence’
Michigan Wolverines head coach joined Jon Jansen for his weekly appearance on Inside Michigan Football and raved about the culture, several players, and the team’s pursuit of excellence. “Well, such a great team victory. I really learned that the team cares about — they like playing for each other....
State College
An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft
An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan among the early favorites for 2024 top-100 in-state prospect
For the first time this season, Michigan did not have a home game with the chance to host recruits on visits. They were still able to get a 2023 four-star on campus on Sunday, though. We’ll dig into that update, as well as a couple other notable updates in today’s Recruiting Roundup.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Maize n Brew
New subscription-based Michigan NIL program announced: Wolverine+
Announced Monday afternoon, Valiant and REVEL Moments have unveiled a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity for University of Michigan student-athletes, and it is an upgrade on something that Cade McNamara was able to utilize over the summer. The subscription-based platform is called “Wolverine+” and it will provide people...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll
A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
Detroit News
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
