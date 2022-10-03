Read full article on original website
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Michigan’s soaring gas prices could cushion impact of OPEC oil reduction
Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says improvement in refinery outages could mean prices drop below $4 by the end of October
CBS News
Why are gas prices going back up?
According to the Energy Information Administration, gas inventory is at its lowest point in about a decade. Experts also say there has been unplanned refinery maintenance.
Gas Prices Have Gone Up Again, and Will Probably Rise More in 2023
Gas prices are on the rise again — and it’s a global issue. Supply and demand in the oil markets is a delicate balance, and international oil leaders could be squeezing supply for the purpose of higher costs. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s why the latest moves from...
Fact check: White House corrects inaccurate Biden boast about gas prices
During a campaign-style Friday speech at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, President Joe Biden boasted about the three-month decline in gas prices and about the unemployment rate.
CNBC
Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
OPEC+ announces 2 million-barrel production cut, potentially spiking gas prices
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies announced a 2-million-barrel-per-day cut in oil production Wednesday, bucking months of pressure from Washington to increase production and potentially spiking gas prices again.
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
Gas prices are starting to take off again. More increases are on the way
Even before Wednesday's action by OPEC+ to cut oil production, US gas prices were on their way up. More price increases at the pump likely lay ahead.
Why Gas Prices Are Spiking Again in Many States
Drivers accustomed to seeing gas prices drop steadily in the summer are getting an unpleasant surprise at the pump, with fuel costs surging in many parts of the country. After consistent declines in gas prices from late June to late September, the average cost of regular gasoline nationally is creeping back up again because of supply issues on the West Coast and in the Midwest.
Biden searching for 'alternatives' to help lower gas prices after OPEC cuts oil production
Joe Biden urges U.S. energy companies to keep pump prices down after OPEC cuts oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Washington Examiner
Biden facing rerun of summer gas price woes following OPEC production cut
The Biden administration is reliving its summer energy price woes with gas prices back on the rise and a global oil cartel again flouting President Joe Biden's interests just ahead of the midterm elections, putting even more pressure on prices. Biden was blessed with 14 consecutive weeks of falling retail...
'More nuanced': White House declines to take blame for gas price increase
The White House is distancing itself from rising gas prices after taking credit for them falling over the summer.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
