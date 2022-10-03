ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
CBS News

Why are gas prices going back up?

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas inventory is at its lowest point in about a decade. Experts also say there has been unplanned refinery maintenance.
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
Money

Why Gas Prices Are Spiking Again in Many States

Drivers accustomed to seeing gas prices drop steadily in the summer are getting an unpleasant surprise at the pump, with fuel costs surging in many parts of the country. After consistent declines in gas prices from late June to late September, the average cost of regular gasoline nationally is creeping back up again because of supply issues on the West Coast and in the Midwest.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Biden facing rerun of summer gas price woes following OPEC production cut

The Biden administration is reliving its summer energy price woes with gas prices back on the rise and a global oil cartel again flouting President Joe Biden's interests just ahead of the midterm elections, putting even more pressure on prices. Biden was blessed with 14 consecutive weeks of falling retail...
