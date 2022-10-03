Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute.

Oklahoma State is looking more and more like a Big 12 championship contender again. Especially after the ninth-ranked Cowboys beat No. 16 Baylor 36-25 on Saturday in Waco, Texas. Baylor (3-2) is the defending league champion; it beat OSU in last season's Big 12 Championship game, so the Cowboys had a dose of revenge on their minds this time around.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders was exceptional. He passed for 181 yards, ran for 75 yards and accounted for two touchdowns.

OSU's defense gave up 25 points, but it played well despite its inexperience on the back end. Thomas Harper and Jason Taylor II had interceptions, and Kendal Daniels tackled a Baylor ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.

And special teams? Jaden Nixon opened the third quarter by returning the kick 98 yards for a touchdown.

It was truly an all-around effort for the Pokes, who will take a 4-0 record and No. 7 ranking into this Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game against Texas Tech at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Elsewhere

∎ Punter Tom Hutton is one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. It is college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. The senior from Newborough, Victoria, Australia, is one of just 60 nominees with a grade-point average above 3.7. He is believed to be the oldest player in Division I football at age 32.

∎ Natalie Cook and Alex Maier were named women's and men's national athletes of the week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. It's just the third time that both Division I national athlete of the week honors were from the same school.

Brigham Young and Wisconsion also accomplished the feat in 2018.

Cook won the women's portion of the Cowboy Jamboree, crossing the 6K finish line in 20:17.1. It was Cook's first collegiate race.

Maier won the Cowboy Jamboree's 8K in 23:16.9. He's the first OSU men's runner to win the national award since Isai Rodriguez did it in 2021. ...

The women’s cross country team continued its upward trajectory in the rankings, moving to No. 2 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) coaches poll. The Cowgirls’ No. 2 overall ranking is the highest in program history.

∎ The women's golf team finished third in the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club. The Cowgirls wrapped up the tournament at 7-under par and were five strokes behind champion Florida State.

Clemence Martin, playing in her first tournament since an injury in March, led the Cowgirls all weekend. She had a 3-under 67 on the final day to finish 8-under on her way to a tie for third-place.

Martin carded 16 birdies in three rounds, good for second most among the field in Norman.

∎ Shifting to soccer, Jordan Nytes (goaltender) and Mollie Breiner (defensive) were honored the by the Big 12 as players of the week. Nytes was also selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com women's team of the week. They helped the Cowgirls open conference play with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Nytes shut out both teams as OSU improved to 9-1-1.

∎ The Cowgirl softball team opened the fall schedule with a 19-7 rout of NAIA powerhouse Science & Arts of Oklahoma. Morgan Wynne and Alabama transfer Lexi Kilfoyl hit home runs for the Cowgirls. OSU followed that victory by winning twice on Saturday, beating Wichita State 12-2 and Missouri-Kansas City 4-2.