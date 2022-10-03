ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Lane closures in Columbia County this week

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
Multiple lane closures will affect Columbia County commuters this week. Some of the closures are associated with roadway-widening projects and others with paving.

Furys Ferry Road

There will be a temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Fury Ferry Road.

The lane closure will be in the northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. Columbia County officials said to expect delays and seek an alternate route, if possible.

Antebellum Way

There will be a temporary road closure of Antebellum Way for the upcoming LLS Light the Night Event on Thursday.

Antebellum Way will be closed to all thru traffic from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Merrymont, Bartram Trail subdivisions

There will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts in the Merrymont subdivision Monday through Saturday, Oct. 15 due to paving.

The following roads will have intermittent lane closures: Thomas Drive, Dennis Drive, Langley Court, Gray Drive, Merrymont Drive, Melrose Drive, Englewood Drive, Allison Road, Park Way Drive, Park Way Court, Thomas Circle and Thomas Way. The temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be temporary lane closures with lane shifts in the Bartram Trail subdivision due to paving.

The following roads will have intermittent lane closures: Fothergill Drive, Long Cane Ridge and Tugaloo Court. The temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday through Saturday, Oct. 15.

Residents are advised to remove trash cans and vehicles parked in the roadway to avoid dust.

Lewiston Road

The roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road will also begin causing delays this week through the end of October.

There will be a lane closure on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to the I-20 off-ramp. The southbound, right lane will be closed Tuesday through Monday, Oct. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The right lane, westbound I-20 exist ramp to Lewiston Road (Exit 190), will be closed for "several months," according to the county. There will be one lane open on the westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road.

"Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected," according to the county. "If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe."

Existing Lewiston Road closures:

  • The lane closure on the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (Exit 190) will remain in effect through Oct. 31. There will be one lane open on the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (Exit 190).
  • The lane closure on the eastbound I-20 on-ramp to Augusta will remain in effect through Oct. 31. There will be one lane open on the eastbound on ramp.

