ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Sliding This Week

By Jeremy Bowman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were sliding today after Goldman Sachs slammed the stock, saying it was worth just $2 a share. The negative commentary comes after the struggling home furnishings retailer released another disappointing earnings report last week.

As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Bed Bath & Beyond stock was down 2.8% even as the S&P 500 had gained 2% as investors started off the fourth quarter on an optimistic note.

So what

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane reiterated her sell rating and $2 price target following the company's most recent earnings report. That target implies a two-thirds decline in the stock from the current price.

In an analyst note, McShane said, "Although we think Bed Bath & Beyond sounded more constructive with regards to the opportunity in bringing back more national brands gradually, we continue to believe Bed Bath & Beyond will have a hard time driving customers to its store, especially in the second half, given the amount of competition we expect in the home goods industry."

Indeed, Bed Bath & Beyond continues to stumble, with sales plunging and the company bleeding cash. Comparable sales in the second quarter fell 26%, and it lost $320.5 million in free cash flow. A years-long turnaround has not delivered the desired results, and the company ousted former CEO Mark Tritton back in June, casting further doubt on its ability to make a recovery.

Now what

Though it expects operating cash flow to be breakeven by the end of the fiscal year, that still implies it will be losing money on a free cash flow basis. Meanwhile, the macroeconomic climate presents challenges for Bed Bath and Beyond, as interest rates are rising, fears of a recession are building, and sales in the home goods category were already weak, as so many Americans stocked up on home furnishings during the pandemic.

At this point, a return to stable financial footing seems unlikely for the retail stock .

10 stocks we like better than Bed Bath & Beyond
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bbby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
247K+
Followers
109K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy