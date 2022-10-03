ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Police in California search for possible serial killer responsible for the deaths of 5 men: "It's just horrible"

By Analisa Novak
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Gemina
2d ago

so very sad 😔 I hope and pray that whoever is responsible for these horrible killings is found quickly, yes,no amount of justice ⚖ will be good enough!!

planned demic
2d ago

The ice man used to practice killing, by murdering homeless people. Got away with it for a long time. He was a hit man for the mob.

TheDailyBeast

Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’

STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Suspect in family's kidnapping found; victims still missing

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators identified...
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody

MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
MERCED, CA
CBS News

Woman found in 2008 known as "Delta Jane" identified

A woman known only as Delta Jane doe has been identified through genetic genealogy. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says she is Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969. Her body was found in 2008 in the area of Tyler Island and Georgianna Slough. Investigators believe she was killed in 2004.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified “person of interest” in the killings, Stockton Police...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland school shooters caught on camera in video released by OPD

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Police Department on Monday shows two gunmen running into Rusdale Newcomer High School before committing a shooting that left six people injured. The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the King Estate campus, which houses several Oakland schools. The new video showed two armed subjects running towards […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Walnut Creek nail shop owner identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK -- A business owner, wife and mother of three has been identified as the person killed by a hit-and-run driver in Walnut Creek over the weekend. The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash Saturday at around 7 p.m. at N. California Blvd. and Civic Drive. Walnut Creek police said she died of her injuries on Sunday.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS News

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD - A young child who was hit by a vehicle in Fairfield earlier this week has died. The child, 5, was hit at around 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Grand Circle, the Fairfield Police Department tells CBS13. The injured child was taken to the hospital where they later died.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS News

CBS News

