Police in California search for possible serial killer responsible for the deaths of 5 men: "It's just horrible"

Gemina
2d ago
so very sad 😔 I hope and pray that whoever is responsible for these horrible killings is found quickly, yes,no amount of justice ⚖ will be good enough!!
planned demic
2d ago
The ice man used to practice killing, by murdering homeless people. Got away with it for a long time. He was a hit man for the mob.
Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’
STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
6 killings have now been linked to 1 person of interest in California. Police now say he meets the definition of a serial killer.
Police used ballistics tests and video footage to connect the shootings and are now asking the public's help in identifying a "person of interest."
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody, critical condition
California authorities said late Tuesday that a person of interest in a kidnapping case in Merced is in critical condition after being identified by officers, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
CBS News
Remains of "Delta Jane Doe" found in delta 14 years ago identified through DNA as Shannon Vielguth
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A woman known only as "Delta Jane Doe" for the last 14 years has been identified through genetic genealogy. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says she is Shannon Vielguth. Vielguth's body was found in 2008 in the area of Tyler Island and Georgianna Slough. But investigators believe...
Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
Heartbreaking Stockton ‘serial killer’ update as 5 victims identified & cops issue warning over suspect’s eerie pattern
FIVE victims brutally shot and killed in a mysterious string of violence have been identified as cops desperately search for a suspected serial killer. California investigators have identified eerie similarities in the heartbreaking deaths after it was revealed that each victim was a Hispanic male between the ages of 21 and 54.
Stockton Serial Killer Victims Had Four Things In Common
The Stockton Police Department confirmed to Newsweek that an investigation showed that each of the five victims was "ambushed."
SFGate
Suspect in family's kidnapping found; victims still missing
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators identified...
Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody
MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
CBS News
Woman found in 2008 known as "Delta Jane" identified
A woman known only as Delta Jane doe has been identified through genetic genealogy. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says she is Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969. Her body was found in 2008 in the area of Tyler Island and Georgianna Slough. Investigators believe she was killed in 2004.
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who “never caused any trouble,” their aunt said. Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified “person of interest” in the killings, Stockton Police...
Oakland school shooters caught on camera in video released by OPD
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Police Department on Monday shows two gunmen running into Rusdale Newcomer High School before committing a shooting that left six people injured. The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the King Estate campus, which houses several Oakland schools. The new video showed two armed subjects running towards […]
Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
CBS News
Walnut Creek nail shop owner identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK -- A business owner, wife and mother of three has been identified as the person killed by a hit-and-run driver in Walnut Creek over the weekend. The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash Saturday at around 7 p.m. at N. California Blvd. and Civic Drive. Walnut Creek police said she died of her injuries on Sunday.
CBS News
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD - A young child who was hit by a vehicle in Fairfield earlier this week has died. The child, 5, was hit at around 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Grand Circle, the Fairfield Police Department tells CBS13. The injured child was taken to the hospital where they later died.
CBS News
Front Street Animal Shelter at capacity, waives pet adoption fees through October 7
SACRAMENTO - The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is making it a little easier to adopt a pet. On Tuesday, the shelter announced on social media that it's at capacity, and through October 7, all pet adoptions are free. The shelter says nearly 100 animals are looking for a new home.
CBS News
