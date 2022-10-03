Read full article on original website
WITN
KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
WITN
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six weeks after a murder in Greenville, police have taken a suspect into custody. Ja’len Everett was arrested Monday night on E. Corbett Street. Police have been looking for Everett since August for the murder of Kevin Rockemore on Joel Drive. His arrest came from...
WITN
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
WITN
POLICE: Man charged after trying to set home & shed he was inside on fire
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with arson after police say he broke into a home, tried to set it on fire, then barricaded himself inside a detached shed on the property and tried to set that on fire too. The Wilson Police Department has charged 38-year-old...
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Seek Information on Whereabouts of Missing Juvenile/Runaway
On September 28, 2022, at 2:23 p.m. Kashandon Hodges-Williams, 16 years-old was reported missing from her residence in Craven Terrace. Kashandon was reported to have run away from the residence and may be staying in the area with unknown friend(s). Kashandon is described as a black female, 5’8”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say they have arrested a man after they say he got caught speeding, drove off from a traffic stop, crashed, jumped 14 feet off a bridge, and then tried to ditch a stolen gun. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says around 1...
WITN
Craven County man charged with trafficking drugs
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested and faces drug trafficking charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Daryl Staton, also known as “Candoo,” is charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance.
Craven County man released after drug, other charges arrested after search warrant
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man is facing drug charges after his arrest by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Daryl Delshawn Staton, aka “Candoo,” 38, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at 3750 River Road Lot 1 in Vanceboro. Deputies found 59 grams of cocaine, nine grams of methamphetamine, in […]
Man accused of 5-year-old's murder due in Wilson County court
A judge could decide whether to seek the death penalty against Darius Sessoms for the murder of Cannon Hinnant.
WITN
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
cbs17
Teen in ‘serious condition’ after daytime Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday afternoon, police say. On Sunday at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were in route,...
Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery
HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
WITN
Greenville social districts start Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
