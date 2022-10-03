Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police
Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
Police: Girl runs after man tries to pull her into car in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating an attempted abduction reported in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, the attempted abduction happened in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say
Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation underway after CVS employee was stabbed while trying to stop theft in DC
WASHINGTON — A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to stop a thief in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a police report, a witness at the scene called 911 to report that someone was attempting to steal items from the CVS located on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, off of 6th Street Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. At the same time, an employee tried to intervene and stop the suspect from stealing.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cops drive head-on into car with mom and kids, she says. They thought it was someone else
Jamee Kimble was driving in on Oct. 1 when she and her kids were struck head-on by a police car going around 10 mph in Virginia. It wasn’t an accident. “They had me hold both of my hands out the car window while they pointed a gun at me screaming that I could become a threat if I moved, in front of my kids,” Kimble said in an Instagram post documenting the confrontation in Fairfax County.
rockvillenights.com
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
60-year-old woman hit, killed by driver in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — A Virginia woman was killed early Wednesday morning after she was hit by the driver of a car while crossing the street, according to police. The incident happened around 5:25 a.m. at 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest in downtown. DC Police said a woman trying to cross Massachusetts Ave was hit in the intersection by the driver of a 2020 Dodge Charger. She was taken to a hospital to be treated but was pronounced dead at 6:06 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hyattsville man accused of stabbing person 17 times
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who attacked another man, stabbing him 17 times, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department said detectives had an arrest warrant for attempted murder for Rene Morales of Hyattsville. Witnesses said Morales was one of two people who got into an argument with […]
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man hit, badly injured in Manassas crash
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department officers say a man was badly injured after he was hit by a car in Manassas Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Schofield Way. A public information officer for the police...
Man stabs CVS employee in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
Woman Sentenced For 'Vicious' Murder Where She Stabbed Victim 36 Times In Anne Arundel County
The woman who stabbed her victim 36 times and killed him during an unprovoked attack in Maryland will spend decades in prison after being sentenced, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney announced. Inari Molina, 27, was sentenced to life with all but 60 years suspended after pleading guilty in May to...
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
Police break up fight at U Street Metro station, 1 detained
WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police (MTPD) had to a break up a brawl at the U Street Metro station Tuesday afternoon. The fight resulted in one person being detained after they resisted arrest. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for Metro, said the MTPD officers responded to a call of a...
NBC Washington
DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute
A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 9