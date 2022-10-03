Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stock took a nosedive after it told investors it wouldn’t seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 drug. It had asked the FDA to consider an EUA application based on data from a Phase 3 study that has assessed 11 possible treatments for COVID-19 that is being conducted in Brazil and Canada. (MarketWatch)

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO