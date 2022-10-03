Read full article on original website
Related
mmm-online.com
Assembly Bio promotes COO Jason A. Okazaki to CEO
Assembly Biosciences named COO Jason A. Okazaki as its new CEO Wednesday afternoon, succeeding John G. McHutchison, AO, MD, who is retiring. Okazaki has been with Assembly, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, since 2020. He initially served as chief legal and business officer before being appointed COO last year.
mmm-online.com
Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round
Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
mmm-online.com
Yes& expands capabilities with new in-house content studio
Integrated marketing agency Yes& announced this week it’s launching a new in-house content studio in an effort to expand its range and provide more ‘seamless’ capabilities. The launch comes after the agency’s recent acquisition of video and motion graphics company EFX Media as well as creative media...
mmm-online.com
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals names Scott Morrison as board member, audit committee chair
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals named Scott Morrison as a member of its board of directors and chair of the audit committee Thursday morning. Morrison, who has served in various leadership roles at Ernst & Young over the past 20 years, also serves on the board of several other healthcare companies. These include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmm-online.com
Avel eCare promotes Kelly Rhone to new chief medical officer
Clinician-to-clinician telehealth company Avel eCare announced it has promoted Kelly Rhone to chief medical officer. Rhone originally joined Avel in 2012 as medical director of emergency medicine and has served as interim CMO since April. Rhone is also an associate professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of...
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Thursday, October 6, 2022
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stock took a nosedive after it told investors it wouldn’t seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 drug. It had asked the FDA to consider an EUA application based on data from a Phase 3 study that has assessed 11 possible treatments for COVID-19 that is being conducted in Brazil and Canada. (MarketWatch)
mmm-online.com
Michael Sloan jumps from JPA Health to BRG Communications
BRG Communications recently named Michael Sloan as its first-ever COO. Sloan most recently served as COO at JPA Health, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree. He left the agency over the summer. Prior to his stint at JPA, Sloan held leadership positions at Ogilvy, Edelman and Ketchum, where he first worked alongside BRG CEO Jane Barwis.
mmm-online.com
Imre names Neera Chaudhary CEO
Imre has hired Neera Chaudhary as CEO, effective September 21. Chaudhary, reporting to Imre’s board of directors, replaced Dave Imre, founder of the namesake agency. Imre remains a member of the board of directors, also serving as executive chairman. As Imre’s top executive, Chaudhary aims to drive growth, organically...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmm-online.com
Versant-backed Nested Therapeutics takes off with $125M in financing
Nested Therapeutics, a Versant Ventures-backed biotech creating a next-gen precision medicine platform to focus on hard-to-treat cancers, announced the close of a $90 million Series A financing round Thursday morning. The total investments since Versant founded the company now reach $125 million. The financing round was led by the life...
mmm-online.com
Adderall shortage expands to include Camber, Sun Pharma
Camber Pharma and Sun Pharma are the latest companies to report shortages of Adderall as supplies run low nationwide. Other pharma companies reporting shortages of the ADHD drug include Amneal, Teva, Par Pharmaceuticals, Rhodes and Sandoz, according to an American Society of Health-System Pharmacists database. The addition of Camber and...
mmm-online.com
Pfizer’s dealmaking continues as GBT, Biohaven acquisitions close
Pfizer’s robust M&A activity continues as the pharma giant has closed two deals totaling a combined $17 billion this week. Pfizer announced Wednesday morning that it closed its $5.4 billion deal to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics, two days after announcing that it closed its $11.6 billion deal to purchase Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.
Comments / 0