Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Data: Fentanyl overdose deaths in Arizona
Drug overdose deaths are increasing across Arizona, and fentanyl is a big reason for it. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine burst onto the illicit drug market in 2013. The CDC says that 150 people die every day from overdosing on fentanyl and other related synthetic opioids.
ABC 15 News
Registered Latinos voters push even harder to 'get out their vote' five weeks before election
Arizona is less than a week away until the last date for those who can register to vote in the general election. ABC15 spoke with Joe Garcia with Chicanos Por La Cause Action Fund, he says they are still trying to get as many people registered by October 11. Back...
ABC 15 News
Poisoned: Arizona’s fentanyl crisis
Arizona has a fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, began emerging around 2013-2014, as the third wave of the opioid crisis. But its roots go back to the 1990s when overdose deaths due to the use of prescription opioids began increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In the...
ABC 15 News
What to know if you come across fentanyl
PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams
Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
ABC 15 News
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Search and rescue...
ABC 15 News
US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
ABC 15 News
Prescott-area hiker missing for nearly a week, YCSO says
PRESCOTT, AZ — Northern Arizona officials are looking for a camper who was last seen September 30 in the Prescott area. Sixty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen late that morning at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. Stambaugh reportedly asked a camp host...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC 15 News
VOTE! Arizona shelter pet looking to win dog makeover contest
The power of a bath, hair clippers, and TLC is on full display — all for a great cause!. This pup, JD, was reportedly neglected for years before he was brought into the Arizona Humane Society for some much-needed care. Caretakers removed a garbage bag full of dirty, matted hair from his body and face, showing off his tiny physique and giving him a new outlook on life.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Daily storm threat as temperatures keep trending down
PHOENIX — Storm chances are sticking around across Arizona!. The area of low pressure that brought widespread, strong storms on Monday will linger just east of our state before moving back toward the west-southwest on Thursday. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue through the weekend
PHOENIX — A storm system that brought storms across Arizona through the first half of the week, will keep storm chances in play through the weekend. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before moving back through Arizona this weekend as it gets pulled back up into the main Jetstream.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First fall storm system keeps storm chances around all week
PHOENIX — After powerful storms hit the state on Monday, the storm threat is not done!. As an area of low pressure continues to move through our state, we'll see chances for storms favor locations in eastern Arizona. This area of low pressure will then begin to move back...
Comments / 0