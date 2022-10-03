ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Data: Fentanyl overdose deaths in Arizona

Drug overdose deaths are increasing across Arizona, and fentanyl is a big reason for it. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine burst onto the illicit drug market in 2013. The CDC says that 150 people die every day from overdosing on fentanyl and other related synthetic opioids.
ARIZONA STATE
Poisoned: Arizona’s fentanyl crisis

Arizona has a fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, began emerging around 2013-2014, as the third wave of the opioid crisis. But its roots go back to the 1990s when overdose deaths due to the use of prescription opioids began increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In the...
ARIZONA STATE
What to know if you come across fentanyl

PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
PHOENIX, AZ
How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams

Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
FLORIDA STATE
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Search and rescue...
FLORIDA STATE
US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
POLITICS
Prescott-area hiker missing for nearly a week, YCSO says

PRESCOTT, AZ — Northern Arizona officials are looking for a camper who was last seen September 30 in the Prescott area. Sixty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen late that morning at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. Stambaugh reportedly asked a camp host...
PRESCOTT, AZ
VOTE! Arizona shelter pet looking to win dog makeover contest

The power of a bath, hair clippers, and TLC is on full display — all for a great cause!. This pup, JD, was reportedly neglected for years before he was brought into the Arizona Humane Society for some much-needed care. Caretakers removed a garbage bag full of dirty, matted hair from his body and face, showing off his tiny physique and giving him a new outlook on life.
ARIZONA STATE
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue through the weekend

PHOENIX — A storm system that brought storms across Arizona through the first half of the week, will keep storm chances in play through the weekend. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before moving back through Arizona this weekend as it gets pulled back up into the main Jetstream.
PHOENIX, AZ

