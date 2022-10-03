ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Never pay in cash, up-front and in-full

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point couple got married, took pictures, and had their first dance, but never got to enjoy their ordered wedding cake. Hours before the ceremony, the baker texted them and said she couldn’t deliver what was ordered. 2 Wants To Know hears about all...
HIGH POINT, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem

Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville looks to follow 'Route 2 Recreation'

The Statesville City Council showed its support for the path forward in the 2022 Route to Recreation Plan that was brought forward by Recreation and Parks on Monday night as it hopes to keep up with the requests and demands of residents for more. Joe Hudson was one of the...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Residents share concerns about continued Birkdale makeover

HUNTERSVILLE – Representatives of Birkdale Village’s ownership group delivered a detailed outline of long-term plans to invest $275 million in new facilities in the mixed-use development during the town board’s Oct. 3 session. And soon after, a parade of Birkdale residents and others shared concerns about what...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week

CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

How to get into the fair for free

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

