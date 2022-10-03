Read full article on original website
Related
Kannapolis named one of the best locations in US for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte may have the more recognizable skyline of big business buildings, but it’s nearby Kannapolis that’s apparently the hot spot to be in if you want to set up a new corporate headquarters. According to a statement from the city on Wednesday, Kannapolis was...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Breathtaking’ mountaintop home for sale is NC’s priciest. It started with a $1.2M deal.
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the North Carolina mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75 million this week. The price of the lodge-style estate in Linville — about 82 miles northwest of Charlotte — tops...
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
Never pay in cash, up-front and in-full
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point couple got married, took pictures, and had their first dance, but never got to enjoy their ordered wedding cake. Hours before the ceremony, the baker texted them and said she couldn’t deliver what was ordered. 2 Wants To Know hears about all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncconstructionnews.com
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem
Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
WXII 12
Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville looks to follow 'Route 2 Recreation'
The Statesville City Council showed its support for the path forward in the 2022 Route to Recreation Plan that was brought forward by Recreation and Parks on Monday night as it hopes to keep up with the requests and demands of residents for more. Joe Hudson was one of the...
lakenormanpublications.com
Residents share concerns about continued Birkdale makeover
HUNTERSVILLE – Representatives of Birkdale Village’s ownership group delivered a detailed outline of long-term plans to invest $275 million in new facilities in the mixed-use development during the town board’s Oct. 3 session. And soon after, a parade of Birkdale residents and others shared concerns about what...
Charlotte leaders may spend $5 million on new plan for commuter line from Uptown to Mooresville
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte transportation leaders want to spend $5 million in taxpayer money to plot out a commuter rail line from Uptown to Mooresville. Discussion about adding a Red Line has gone on for years and Channel 9 has followed every development. There’s one big catch that may keep...
thestokesnews.com
Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County
Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s Brightspeed Closes on $7.5 Billion Deal To Become One of America’s Top ILECs
This week, the company closed on a $7.5 billion deal to acquire the network assets of Lumen Technologies across 20 states, positioning Brightspeed to become one of the largest incumbent local exchange carriers (ILEC) in the nation. They also recently commenced the construction of its state-of-the-art $2 billion fiber optics...
Raleigh News & Observer
Marketing begins for 245-acre Rock Hill site that flopped as a Panthers HQ development
In the market for 245 acres with a 600,000-square-foot structure built for an NFL team? Rock Hill has you covered. What is now the site of the failed planned Panthers headquarters facility in the South Carolina city could one day be full of offices, hotels, townhomes and apartments. A potential...
Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week
CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WXII 12
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Sediments in North Carolina Lakes That Shows Decades of Coal Ash Contamination
An examination of sediments from five North Carolina lakes near coal-burning power stations revealed that coal ash contamination of surface waterways was more persistent and pervasive than previously thought. The study's authors warned that this is likely to be an issue for any surface water body near a coal plant...
WBTV
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
Comments / 4