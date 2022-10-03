Read full article on original website
ESPN
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
ESPN
Man City star Erling Haaland doesn't have Real Madrid clause in contract - Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports that Erling Haaland has a clause in his contract allowing him to join Real Madrid for a lower fee. Another double by Haaland ensured City strolled to a third win from three Champions League Group G matches on Wednesday with a 5-0 thrashing of FC Copenhagen.
ESPN
Bayer Leverkusen consider Xabi Alonso as manager to replace Gerardo Seoane - sources
Bayer Leverkusen are considering sacking manager Gerardo Seoane and are looking at appointing Xabi Alonso as his replacement, sources have told ESPN. Seoane will be in charge for Leverkusen's Champions League Group B game with FC Porto on Tuesday, but his future is uncertain after a poor start to the Bundesliga season with the club sitting 17th after picking up five points from eight games.
ESPN
Sevilla sack head coach Julen Lopetegui after poor start to season
Sevilla have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after just one win in 10 games this season, the LaLiga club announced. Lopetegui's 170th and final game in charge of Sevilla was Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, a result that left the Spanish outfit on just one point and level at the bottom of Group G with FC Copenhagen after three games.
BBC
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte urges Spurs to be more clinical
Antonio Conte was pleased to see his side creating chances against Eintracht Frankfurt but accepts they need to become more clinical after they were held to a goalless draw in the Champions League Group D game. The visitors, looking to respond after losing to Premier League rivals Arsenal at the...
BBC
Fikayo Tomori on how Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making him 'nasty' and how he has point to prove
When Fikayo Tomori walks back into Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, he will have a point to prove, and not just to his former club Chelsea. The 24-year-old centre-back will take his seat in the away dressing room before AC Milan's Champions League tie, fresh from winning the Scudetto [Serie A title] last season and following rave reviews from a club that has a rich history in the art of defending.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham supporters to trust his team selections
Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system before they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka...
What’s a marquee? Nani and Charlie Austin embracing new A-Leagues role
You may have heard this one before, but this season is make or break for the A-Leagues. A potentially future-defining moment for competition, an opportunity for its administrators to grow the sport and relaunch it into the public consciousness. Again. After limping through 2021-22, which began with such promise only...
BBC
Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson phrases added to Oxford English Dictionary
As managers, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho won dozens of trophies and now they can claim another accolade because two of their famous phrases have made it into the Oxford English Dictionary (OED). They are part of 15 football terms added before the men's Fifa World Cup starts next...
UEFA・
'It's Another Step' - Graham Potter On Conor Gallagher
On Monday, Graham Potter discussed his thought's regarding Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.
BBC
Wasps: Financially-troubled Premiership club in talks with potential investors
Wasps have asked for more time to resolve their financial problems with a "number of potential investors and funders" having come forward. Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, have filed a second notice to appoint administrators. The company said the move will "allow negotiations...
