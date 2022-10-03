ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS
ESPN

Bayer Leverkusen consider Xabi Alonso as manager to replace Gerardo Seoane - sources

Bayer Leverkusen are considering sacking manager Gerardo Seoane and are looking at appointing Xabi Alonso as his replacement, sources have told ESPN. Seoane will be in charge for Leverkusen's Champions League Group B game with FC Porto on Tuesday, but his future is uncertain after a poor start to the Bundesliga season with the club sitting 17th after picking up five points from eight games.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Giroud
ESPN

Sevilla sack head coach Julen Lopetegui after poor start to season

Sevilla have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after just one win in 10 games this season, the LaLiga club announced. Lopetegui's 170th and final game in charge of Sevilla was Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, a result that left the Spanish outfit on just one point and level at the bottom of Group G with FC Copenhagen after three games.
MLS
BBC

Fikayo Tomori on how Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making him 'nasty' and how he has point to prove

When Fikayo Tomori walks back into Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, he will have a point to prove, and not just to his former club Chelsea. The 24-year-old centre-back will take his seat in the away dressing room before AC Milan's Champions League tie, fresh from winning the Scudetto [Serie A title] last season and following rave reviews from a club that has a rich history in the art of defending.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Ac Milan#Ucl#The Champions League#English#Tottenham#Napoli#Ukrainian
BBC

Wasps: Financially-troubled Premiership club in talks with potential investors

Wasps have asked for more time to resolve their financial problems with a "number of potential investors and funders" having come forward. Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, have filed a second notice to appoint administrators. The company said the move will "allow negotiations...
RUGBY
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
546K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy