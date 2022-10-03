Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to garage fire near Downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said crews responded to a detached garage fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of South Cliff Ave. A person living in the home found the fire and tried putting it out with a hose but were unsuccessful, Clemens said.
KELOLAND TV
Dog, cat die in Wednesday fire, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in one unit of an apartment complex was quickly put out Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said. Crews did stay on the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots. The fire was reported at about 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct.5)...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
brookingsradio.com
Driver escapes injury in semi-truck fire near Bushnell
The driver escapes injury when a semi truck catches fire north of Bushnell. Assistant Brookings County Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened about 12:30 Tuesday afternoon on 478th Avenue near 209th Street. He says the semi was being operated when fire began coming from the engine compartment. The operator was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash near Lake Campbell
VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings woman was taken to the hospital after a Sunday night crash. Just after 10 o’clock, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Brookings Ambulance and Volga Fire Department, were called to the Sioux Valley School parking lot for a crash that happened between 7 and 9 p.m. near Lake Campbell.
kiwaradio.com
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old man arrested on rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Person trying to get gun from suspect shot in fight at Sioux Falls restaurant, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police continue to search for a man who opened fire inside a westside restaurant. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gilberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police say there was a fight and a man fired...
KELOLAND TV
Cliff Ave. residents see the difference with 4-lane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Fletcher will miss the trees that created a canopy along the east side of Cliff Avenue from the intersection with 49th Street to the intersection of 56th Street. “The thing I will miss most are the trees on this side of the street,”...
KEYC
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
LYON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man died following a farming accident in Lyon County. County Sheriff officials responded Monday to a report of a farmer injured on the 2400 block of County Road 35. The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
KELOLAND TV
New developments in carjacking case involving FBI employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a kidnapping and carjacking case involving an FBI employee near Red Shirt, South Dakota. Charges have been dropped against one of the three people originally accused and now another person has been added to the case. In June, we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Sam Clemens discusses his role with SFPD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police Departments grow it’s common for the chief to shift some of the department’s communications to a public information officer. Sioux Falls has had a dedicated officer in this role for several decades. For the past 12 years, Sam Clemens has held that position.
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head. Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls. One of the...
KELOLAND TV
Update on Giliberto’s shooting; Cliff Ave construction; Veterans reflect on Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are searching for the man who opened fire inside a restaurant on the west side of the city.
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
KELOLAND TV
Tiny homes for Veterans are coming to town with Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln’s help
An estimated 62,000 South Dakotans have served our country in the military. When Veterans return home as heroes, it can be difficult for some to restart their lives as civilians. The result? An estimated 22% are at one point or another homeless. Marina Perets is the marketing manager as Sioux...
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
gowatertown.net
Construction crews will, “dig deep” as work begins on Watertown’s Prairie Lakes Ice Arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Questions were raised in Watertown’s race for mayor last year over the proposed location of a new $36 million ice arena. Incumbent Mayor Sarah Caron wasn’t a fan of building it north of Hobby Lobby, where construction is just getting started. City Engineer Heath VonEye spoke...
Comments / 0