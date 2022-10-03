ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to garage fire near Downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said crews responded to a detached garage fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of South Cliff Ave. A person living in the home found the fire and tried putting it out with a hose but were unsuccessful, Clemens said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dog, cat die in Wednesday fire, SFFR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in one unit of an apartment complex was quickly put out Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said. Crews did stay on the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots. The fire was reported at about 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct.5)...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Driver escapes injury in semi-truck fire near Bushnell

The driver escapes injury when a semi truck catches fire north of Bushnell. Assistant Brookings County Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened about 12:30 Tuesday afternoon on 478th Avenue near 209th Street. He says the semi was being operated when fire began coming from the engine compartment. The operator was...
BUSHNELL, SD
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash near Lake Campbell

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings woman was taken to the hospital after a Sunday night crash. Just after 10 o’clock, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Brookings Ambulance and Volga Fire Department, were called to the Sioux Valley School parking lot for a crash that happened between 7 and 9 p.m. near Lake Campbell.
BROOKINGS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
GEORGE, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

62-year-old man arrested on rape charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cliff Ave. residents see the difference with 4-lane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Fletcher will miss the trees that created a canopy along the east side of Cliff Avenue from the intersection with 49th Street to the intersection of 56th Street. “The thing I will miss most are the trees on this side of the street,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

LYON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man died following a farming accident in Lyon County. County Sheriff officials responded Monday to a report of a farmer injured on the 2400 block of County Road 35. The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
LYON COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

New developments in carjacking case involving FBI employee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a kidnapping and carjacking case involving an FBI employee near Red Shirt, South Dakota. Charges have been dropped against one of the three people originally accused and now another person has been added to the case. In June, we...
KELOLAND TV

Sam Clemens discusses his role with SFPD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police Departments grow it’s common for the chief to shift some of the department’s communications to a public information officer. Sioux Falls has had a dedicated officer in this role for several decades. For the past 12 years, Sam Clemens has held that position.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head. Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls. One of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

