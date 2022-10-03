Read full article on original website
Two juveniles accused of robbing school district employee’s vehicle with a handgun in Indio
Two juveniles accused of an armed carjacking at an elementary school parking lot were arrested when they were seen driving that vehicle nearby, the Indio police announced. The robbery was reported at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Indio at around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Indio police officers said they learned that an employee with the The post Two juveniles accused of robbing school district employee’s vehicle with a handgun in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Felon Arrested For Allegedly Discarding Loaded Handgun in Coachella
A 21-year-old felon was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from a vehicle and discarding a loaded handgun in Coachella. William Flores Rosas of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and committing a felony while out on bail, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Two Juveniles Arrested For Alleged Carjacking at Elementary School in Indio
Person killed in shooting in alleyway in Indio
A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night. Police said that at around 11:41 p.m., officers were called to investigate reports of a person down in an east-west alleyway north of the 44400 block of Palm Street. Officers found an unresponsive man and pronounced him dead at the The post Person killed in shooting in alleyway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish
BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest
A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of...
Traffic Enforcement Campaign Yields Numerous Citations, One Arrest
More than 60 tickets were issued, one arrest made and one vehicle impounded during a crackdown on traffic safety violations in San Jacinto Tuesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the enforcement campaign from 7-10 a.m. throughout the city, zeroing in on scofflaws who might put themselves, other drivers and pedestrians at risk.
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
Interventionist on Substance Abuse, Mental Health Among School Teachers
“People are like, ‘Oh, yeah, just stop. It’ll be easy,’” Interventionist and Founder of the Ken Seeley Rehab Center, Ken Seeley, explained. “It’s almost impossible.”. Within one month, two valley teachers were arrested for being intoxicated on the job. To have this happen is...
One Year Ago Today (October 5, 2021)…Prosecutor: Killer Knew What He Was Doing Despite Insanity Plea
One Year Ago Today (October 5, 2021)…A 41-year-old convicted felon knew what he was doing when he killed a woman in Thermal, a prosecutor argued, but his attorney asserted he was mentally infirm and urged an Indio jury to find him insane at the time of the crime. Raul...
Temecula Father Works to Fight Fentanyl Crisis After Daughter's Overdose Death
A Temecula father who lost his daughter to fentanyl is part of a nationwide group working hard to transform the fight against the deadly drug. “My daughter was poisoned," Matt Capelouto said. "Had she received the drug that she thought she was getting, she would be alive today." It was...
Charges Filed vs. Coachella Man in Alleged Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
A felon from Coachella who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors Tuesday. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was charged with felony counts of evading arrest and vehicle theft with a prior...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Man Found in Indio Alleyway
An investigation was continuing Wednesday into the fatal shooting of a man who was found in an Indio alley. At about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an alleyway near the 44-400 block of Palm Street, where the man was found fatally shot, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department.
Man Allegedly Stole Power Tools From Business And Fled Police In La Quinta
Charges were filed Monday against a 45-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Banning PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Illegal Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: The Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/13/22, at approximately 5:50 PM, Banning Police Officers conducted a check on a subject who was loitering next to the Banning Police Department. He was identified as 40-year-old Eric Guerrero, of Banning. A search of his person and property revealed...
Authorities Identify Man Who Died After Highway Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a 29-year-old man who died at Desert Regional Medical Center after being ejected from his vehicle in Landers. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Landers resident was driving northbound in a 2006 Nissan Frontier on State Route 247, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.
Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio
Sheriff’s Department and Indio Police Department host National Night Out
Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Indio Police Department are hosting National Night Out as a way to connect with its neighborhoods and improve relationships. National Night Out started in 1984 as a way for law enforcement to host events that brought out the community. The Indio Police Department (IPD) is hosting its National Night The post Sheriff’s Department and Indio Police Department host National Night Out appeared first on KESQ.
Banning school custodian hailed a hero for quick actions that saved kindergartner's life
True hero: A local school custodian is getting the recognition he deserves for his quick thinking actions that saved a choking kindergartner's life.
