Tuscaloosa, AL

Tennessee football against Alabama game time, TV announced

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQXO1_0iKAbJ5100

Tennessee football and Alabama now have a kickoff time and TV details for their rivalry game in the third Saturday in October.

No. 8 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 15 at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.

It's one of the most storied rivalries in college football. But Alabama has won 15 straight over the Vols, a streak that started with the arrival of Nick Saban in 2007.

Last season, Tennessee hung tough for a while against Alabama, cutting the Crimson Tide's lead to 31-24 early in the fourth quarter. But Alabama answered with a scoring surge to pull away for a 52-24 win.

This will be coach Josh Heupel's second shot at Alabama, but his first at home. The Vols' last win over Alabama was in 2006 at Neyland Stadium between coaches Phillip Fulmer and Mike Shula.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

Comments / 0

