newsantaana.com
Costa Mesa man arrested after alleged carjacking and police pursuit, in Newport Beach
Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa, a 26-year-old felon, was arrested today after allegedly carjacking two people at gunpoint today, at about 3:33 p.m., near Fashion Island, in Newport Beach. Hopgood allegedly stole one vehicle and then carjacked another vehicle, at gunpoint, after the first vehicle became disabled after he...
Armed suspect barricaded inside warehouse in Costa Mesa
Police are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General's bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time. "We can confirm that special agents from our Bureau of Firearms were executing a warrant in Costa Mesa as part of an APPS investigation. The scene is...
mynewsla.com
Costa Mesa Man Accused of Carjacking, Pursuit in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm,...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested in Santa Ana on Suspicion of Multiple Burglaries
Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
mynewsla.com
Two People Shot in Mar Vista Area; Suspect Sought
Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital....
mynewsla.com
Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade
A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General’s Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
1 arrested after Redondo Beach hit-and-run left teen bicyclist injured
One person was arrested in connection with a Redondo Beach hit-and-run that left a teenager injured last month. The crash occurred Sept. 17 while 15-year-old Lebron Evans was riding his e-bike home with a friend. He was hit and dragged before the driver fled the scene. Video captured on a nearby a nearby home doorbell […]
KTLA.com
17-year-old male and female charged with murder in fatal Fashion District stabbing
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against two 17-year-olds in connection to the stabbing death of 56-year-old Du Young Lee in the Fashion District. The deadly incident unfolded on Oct. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, close to the...
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Long Beach Post
Woman arrested following stabbing at Belmont Pier, police say
A Long Beach woman was arrested following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Belmont Pier, police said. Police said she and a man who appeared to be her boyfriend were in an argument at the Belmont Pier sometime around 6:20 p.m. when she brandished a knife and stabbed him in the upper body.
mynewsla.com
Newport Carjacking Suspect Barricades Himself in Home
A carjacking suspect barricaded himself in a home in Newport Beach Tuesday. Sometime after 4 p.m., the carjacking occurred at Fashion Island, police said. The suspect “ditched” the car and grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short pursuit before abandoning it and running away in the Dover Shore area and barricading himself in a home, police said.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase on Freeways, Surface Streets
At least two burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase...
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested in South Los Angeles Following Chase
Two suspects wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon were taken into custody in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in a silver Honda Infinti about 9 p.m. in Windsor Hills. The suspects...
mynewsla.com
Man in Rental Truck Fatally Shot in Hollywood
A man was fatally shot in Hollywood and Thursday police are searching for his killer. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shots fired call at around 11 p.m. Wednesday to West Carlos and North Bronson avenues near the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway where they found the victim in a U-Haul rental truck suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted, Robbed at Culver City Homeless Encampment
Police were searching for two suspects who robbed and critically injured a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City Wednesday. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor
Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26.
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
