CARY (TCR) — Across the country, we are seeing unprecedented demand for housing – and an unprecedented cost. In the United States, 58.8% of homes are selling above the listing price. Cary, on the other hand, is seeing 72.5% of homes selling above listing price. While housing is up across the country, Cary is much more competitive than the rest of the market.

CARY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO