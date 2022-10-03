Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Fuquay Varina single-family house sells for $835,000
A house built in 2005 located in the 4800 block of Greenshadow Court in Fuquay Varina has new owners. The 3,584-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 7, 2022 for $835,000, or $233 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Wake County the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Raleigh that sold for $2.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 488 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $497,931. The average price per square foot ended up at $230.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh detached house sells for $1.5 million
The property located in the 400 block of Person Street in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 19, 2022. The $1,480,000 purchase price works out to $446 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 3,318 square feet. The house is situated on a 8,276-square-foot lot.
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Raleigh News & Observer
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Johnston County the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Clayton that sold for $616,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the past week. In total, 43 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $334,174, $183 per square foot.
WRAL
Franklin County startup company turning tires into energy looking to grow
PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide. PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide.
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
cbs17
Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
Clearing debris from Hurricane Ian? Yard waste disposal options vary across the Triangle
The City of Raleigh is temporarily increasing how much yard debris can be left at the curb after Hurricane Ian.
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the Country
CARY (TCR) — Across the country, we are seeing unprecedented demand for housing – and an unprecedented cost. In the United States, 58.8% of homes are selling above the listing price. Cary, on the other hand, is seeing 72.5% of homes selling above listing price. While housing is up across the country, Cary is much more competitive than the rest of the market.
Money ranks the Top 50 cities in the US to live in. These Triangle spots are at the top.
Not only did they make the list, these two Triangle municipalities are at the top for their quality of life and economic opportunities.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
cbs17
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
cbs17
Flying cheesesteaks or coffee, anyone? New drone food delivery service launches in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Ordering food is something we’re all familiar with, but most of the time it is delivery drivers who bring us the food. Now, a new delivery service has launched in Durham where food and drinks can now be brought to your door by drone.
Durham’s Fayette Place developers plan for-sale townhouses. Will they gentrify Hayti?
“My kids may one day be some of those residents,” one Hayti resident told the developers. “You want to talk about Black inheritance, well that’s where we got to start.”
cbs17
4 Chapel Hill intersections without power
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
Raleigh leaders approve rezoning for up to 40 stories downtown ... twice
One of the rezonings include a popular block along Hillsborough Street.
