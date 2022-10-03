ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 2

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Fuquay Varina single-family house sells for $835,000

A house built in 2005 located in the 4800 block of Greenshadow Court in Fuquay Varina has new owners. The 3,584-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 7, 2022 for $835,000, or $233 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:
FUQUAY VARINA, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh detached house sells for $1.5 million

The property located in the 400 block of Person Street in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 19, 2022. The $1,480,000 purchase price works out to $446 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 3,318 square feet. The house is situated on a 8,276-square-foot lot.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Business
City
Wake Forest, NC
cbs17

Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Nandobot
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
WENDELL, NC
James Tuliano

Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the Country

CARY (TCR) — Across the country, we are seeing unprecedented demand for housing – and an unprecedented cost. In the United States, 58.8% of homes are selling above the listing price. Cary, on the other hand, is seeing 72.5% of homes selling above listing price. While housing is up across the country, Cary is much more competitive than the rest of the market.
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cbs17

3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC
cbs17

4 Chapel Hill intersections without power

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy