Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kraken, Red Wings, Canucks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news on a couple of injuries for the Edmonton Oilers, plus talk about a potential early extension for one of their young defensemen. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken are expecting Shane Wright to be in the NHL to start the season and could stick around.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Perunovich, Preseason, Chychrun & More
The St. Louis Blues are less than two weeks away from opening up the 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The preseason rolls on, and the Blues are looking to fill out their roster. The Blues’ preseason has been filled with surprising performances from veteran players and one major...
Detroit Red Wings: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Detroit Red Wings underwent an offseason of change this summer. And that change was welcomed news for frustrated fans waiting to see some sort of progress in this rebuild. The Wings began their offseason by announcing the departure of head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, a Detroit native, spent seven years behind the bench in Hockeytown with only one playoff appearance to show for it.
The Hockey Writers
What John Tortorella’s Goals for the Flyers Should Be in 2022-23
Now that preseason is over and training camp is coming to a close, the regular season is just around the corner, and everyone is in hopes that this season could be a step in the right direction for the Philadelphia Flyers. This year, the organization made headlines before the season even started with the news that John Tortorella would be the new head coach for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Lambert Still Has a Shot to Make Opening Night Lineup
Brad Lambert is creating an issue for the Winnipeg Jets. It’s a good problem, but one nonetheless. The dilemma?. When they drafted the 6-foot-1, right-handed forward with the 30th pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, there was no mention from the Jets that he’d be in their lineup this fall. There was plenty of public opinion and debate as to where he should start the 2022-23 season, but no talk of him starting the year in the NHL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: DeBrincat, Chychrun, Senators, Flames, Wild, and Canadiens
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension. If the package for Jakob Chychrun is…. Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators were able to...
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Nolan Lalonde Earns NHL Contract
The OHL regular season is back underway. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, things have a normal feel to the start of the season. With that in mind, it’s time to restart our weekly feature on the Erie Otters. This season, it will be called Erie Otters Weekly. On Thursday mornings or thereabouts, we will talk all things Otters including a look back to last week’s games, a look ahead to what’s next and a significant story surrounding the team.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Depth Stepping Up Is Creating a Great Problem
“It’s only preseason”. Every year around this time, hockey fans find themselves repeating this statement. Whether it’s a seemingly minors-destined player scoring a few extra goals in the exhibition games, or a star player looking a step behind out of the gates, it’s always important to remind yourself that what happens in preseason, whether good or bad, should always be taken with a grain of salt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
5 Late-Round Fantasy Hockey Players to Draft in 2022-23
There are so many players who go late in drafts that have the potential to put up tons of fantasy points. A handful of first-line players also tend to be passed by, but exposure to the best players on their teams and lots of ice time should raise their value. Since they tend to be overlooked, this is the place to get information on which players you should target late in your fantasy hockey drafts.
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Prospect Cole Schwindt May Have Unheralded Upside
Let’s talk about Cole Schwindt. “Who?” you might ask. On July 22, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving traded star winger Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Tkachuk had told the Flames that he was not interested in signing an extension, and fellow star Johnny Gaudreau had already departed for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. To avert what would have been a disastrous offseason, Treliving managed to flip Tkachuk and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick for the biggest return he could find: Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, a conditional 2025 first-rounder, and Schwindt.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 10/4/2022
While preseason games may not count for much, the Minnesota Wild are likely to walk into Enterprise Center with revenge on their mind. The Wild ended a fantastic regular season on a disappointing note after being beaten by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. The Blues also had the Wild’s number during the 2021-22 regular season as they lost all three games against them.
The Hockey Writers
Ottawa Senators: Outlining a Successful 2022-23 Season
After a plethora of offseason moves, the Ottawa Senators will be held to a higher standard in the 2022-23 season. Expectations are high for the first time in over five years, and the Sens will be looking to prove experts right early on. What does a successful season look like...
FOX Sports
Oilers host the Canucks for first game of 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -179, Canucks +152; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks in the season opener. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 29-8-1 in division play a season ago. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season (60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: York’s Demotion, Tortorella, Hart & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finished an underwhelming preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. They didn’t do much to silence critics of their offensive firepower with just eight goals in six preseason games, and fans even got some unexpected and disappointing news that prospect Cam York will not start the 2022-23 season in the NHL. Limited action for some key players on the roster definitely skewed the overall results, and head coach John Tortorella will now set his sights on his first regular season in Philadelphia.
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame
On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
Comments / 0