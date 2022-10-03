Read full article on original website
Felon Arrested For Allegedly Discarding Loaded Handgun in Coachella
A 21-year-old felon was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from a vehicle and discarding a loaded handgun in Coachella. William Flores Rosas of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and committing a felony while out on bail, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Person killed in shooting in alleyway in Indio
Two juveniles accused of robbing school district employee’s vehicle with a handgun in Indio
Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest
A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting The post Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest appeared first on KESQ.
Two Juveniles Arrested For Alleged Carjacking at Elementary School in Indio
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident in Mecca
Authorities Wednesday were investigating a traffic accident in Mecca that killed a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, a blue 2021 Ford F1 pick-up was heading north on Grant Street near 65th Avenue when it hit a rock, David Torres from the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Man Found in Indio Alleyway
Riverside County Man Among 2 Charged with Trafficking Jaguar Cub
A Texas woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center.
Charges Filed vs. Coachella Man in Alleged Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
A felon from Coachella who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors Tuesday. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was charged with felony counts of evading arrest and vehicle theft with a prior...
Authorities Identify Man Who Died After Highway Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a 29-year-old man who died at Desert Regional Medical Center after being ejected from his vehicle in Landers. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Landers resident was driving northbound in a 2006 Nissan Frontier on State Route 247, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.
Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: nurse testifies suspect ran from hospital
As testimony continued Wednesday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man who's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019, the jury heard from a nurse who treated the suspect as a trauma patient. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: nurse testifies suspect ran from hospital appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic Enforcement Campaign Yields Numerous Citations, One Arrest
More than 60 tickets were issued, one arrest made and one vehicle impounded during a crackdown on traffic safety violations in San Jacinto Tuesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the enforcement campaign from 7-10 a.m. throughout the city, zeroing in on scofflaws who might put themselves, other drivers and pedestrians at risk.
Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene
Testimony continued Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago. Good afternoon - Testimony was expected to resume this afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene appeared first on KESQ.
17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
Suspects Arrested After Allegedly Breaking into Train Cars
Originally Published By: Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/09/22, at approximately 4:04 PM, Banning Police Officers responded to the railroad tracks, between Sunset Avenue and Highland Springs Avenue, reference calls of subjects breaking into train cars and stealing boxes from the train. Officers arrived on scene and located two males opening boxes in a transient encampment near the tracks.
Sheriff’s Department and Indio Police Department host National Night Out
Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Indio Police Department are hosting National Night Out as a way to connect with its neighborhoods and improve relationships. National Night Out started in 1984 as a way for law enforcement to host events that brought out the community. The Indio Police Department (IPD) is hosting its National Night The post Sheriff’s Department and Indio Police Department host National Night Out appeared first on KESQ.
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
Banning PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Illegal Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: The Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/13/22, at approximately 5:50 PM, Banning Police Officers conducted a check on a subject who was loitering next to the Banning Police Department. He was identified as 40-year-old Eric Guerrero, of Banning. A search of his person and property revealed...
“One Pill Can Kill”: Palm Springs Police Ramp Up Efforts to Fight Fentanyl
“Fentanyl use is up dramatically and it’s showing in the statistics,” Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills said. Over 200 Riverside County residents have died from fentanyl overdose this year alone. “It’s a significant drain on people’s lives, on the families, but also on society,” Chief Mills continued....
