Albany, NY

Hannaford recalls brie cheese over listeria concerns

By Sara Rizzo
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford has recalled some Taste of Inspirations brie products. This comes after the store chain was alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the products could be contaminated with listeria.

This is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer. The products have “best by” dates ranging from September 28 to December 14.

Taste of Inspirations products impacted by this recall include:

  • Taste of Inspirations Triple Crème Brie Round 8 oz., UPC: 72543999973
  • Taste of Inspirations Cut Brie 60% Wedge (random weight), UPC: 20781400000

Customers should check their kitchen and not eat these cheeses. The products can be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund.

