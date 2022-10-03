Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Related
Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A transitional housing program for individuals seeking services in the community is underway in a residential neighborhood just down the street from Hermosa Heights Elementary School. Angels With Broken Wings is a nonprofit organization that will provide housing for up to nine men who are motivated to change. The peer-run The post Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community appeared first on KVIA.
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
Ysleta ISD announces schedule for 2023 graduation ceremonies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District has announced the dates for its Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order: Thursday, June 1 — Young […]
City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’. The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Americas High School football team will have a game with Eastwood High School on October 05, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
nmsuroundup.com
The Chicano Journal has made its way to NMSU
On Sept. 16, 2022, the Chicano Journal was brought to New Mexico State University with a transition in editors. The journal celebrates minorities that do not get as much recognition as others do in creative fields. The journal is more about the creativity minorities bring to the table. The new edition at NMSU will help minority students get published and learn more from the journal itself.
“Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD
ANTHONY, New Mexico -- An initiative dubbed "Parents on Patrol" or "POP" will begin Friday for the Gadsden Independent School District. The POP program recruits parents of students that attend schools in the district to be an extra set of eyes and ears around campuses. The program runs on a volunteer basis. Duties include checking The post “Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD appeared first on KVIA.
Comedian Anjelah Johnson Will Bring The Laughs To El Paso In 2023
El Paso, get ready to welcome one of the funniest gals in comedy when Anjelah Johnson-Reyes hits up the Sun City for one night only in January of 2023. In 2017 Anjelah Johnson-Reyes was slated to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre during her Bon Qui Qui Gold Plated Dreams Tour but canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Amazing Hit Songs That Were Made by El Paso Songwriters
There's been a lot of talent to come out of El Paso & there are songs you probably have heard that perhaps, you might not have known where written BY El Paso musicians. Oh yeah! That classic punk song The Clash made popular in the 70s & countless other artists? Yeah they didn't write it. I Fought the Law was written YEARS ago & El Paso's own Bobby Fuller made it popular in the 60s. It was so popular, the song become #175 in in Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2004.
Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall
El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
KFOX 14
Vice article raises concern about buses El Paso uses to charter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
El Paso News
Borderland Spotlight: Auto repair shop spans three generations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some jobs just seem to run in the family. At a car repair shop in the Lower Valley, three generations of men from the Hinojos family have disproved the old adage that you should never go into business with relatives. Their shop just off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
El Paso News
Applications now open for EPISD Board Leadership Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) wants to give the community a chance to see how the District operates as a whole and how they make decisions that impact students. El Paso ISD is now accepting applications for the Board Leadership Academy until...
WinterFest Fun & Parade Returns To Downtown El Paso In November
WinterFest returns for 2022 with all the fun and festivities of the holiday season. Çome November, downtown El Paso will be popping nightly during WinterFest, with plenty to do, see, eat and shop in celebration of the holidays. WinterFest returns this season with holiday cheer featuring ice-skating on the...
KVIA
Famous European art makes three-month stop in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, opened Friday, September 30 and will run through January 1st at Sunland Park Mall in El Paso. This exhibition is a collection of the artist's renowned ceiling artwork from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel that takes visitors through an audio tour.
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
Rae of Light Puts on Amazing Halloween/Stranger Things Light Show in East El Paso
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know how much I'm...
New Mexico State University holding LGBT+ events throughout October
A group with the university has announced multiple LGBT+ events and activities they will be hosting throughout the month.
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
Comments / 0