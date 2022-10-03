Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Updated Lineup for NJPW Declaration of Power
– NJPW has confirmed the full lineup for next week’s Declaration of Power show. The event will be held on Monday, October 10 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The card will be streamed live in Japanese and English on New Japan World. Here’s the updated lineup:. *...
411mania.com
GCW War Ready Results 10.4.22: Tag Team Title Death Match, More
GCW’s latest show War Ready saw a host of death matches, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd. * Effy def. Kikutaro. * Death Match:...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: What is Inoki-ism?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
411mania.com
Updated Card For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts IV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night at 11 PM ET after Rampage:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Barreta. * AEW...
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT North American Match Best Of Three Qualifying Match: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer (1-1) * Wes...
411mania.com
411’s RAW Talk Report: 10.03.22 – Balor and Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, and More!
-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
411mania.com
AEW News: Tony Khan Set For TSN Appearance, Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming Indianapolis Taping, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite
– AEW CEO Tony Khan will appear on TSN later today (12:30 PM ET) to hype AEW’s upcoming debut in Toronto for next week’s Dynamite. – Tickets for the November 30 episode of Dynamite are now available in a pre-sale with the code 2XJCRT. Tickets go on sale for the general public tomorrow.
411mania.com
ROH World Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson’s ROH World Title bout is official among the matches set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place next Wednesday in Toronto:. * ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace. There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.5.22
Location: Entertainment And Sports Center, Washington DC. It’s the third anniversary of Dynamite and you know that means we are going to be seeing something special. In this case we have a big tag match main event as Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara are facing Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. As a bonus, the show is an extra fifteen minutes long tonight so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Match Scrapped For AEW Rampage, Replacement Match Set
Andrade El Idolo will not face 10 in a Career vs. Mask match at AEW Rampage as originally announced. Andrade was was announced last week as facing the Dark Order member with Andrade’s AEW career and 10’s mask on the line, but Tony Khan announced today on Twitter that the match is off. He noted that instead, 10 will be part of a AEW World Trios Championship match as the Dark Order battles champions Death Triangle, writing:
411mania.com
AEW News: Jon Moxley Confronts Hangman Page On Dynamite, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara Victorious in Main Event
– Jon Moxley is done waiting for his chance to face Hangman Page, cutting a promo on his challenger for the AEW World Title during tonight’s Dynamite. The two are set to face off in two weeks for Moxley’s AEW World Championship and following Page’s win over RUSH, Moxley hit the ring and said he’s been waiting to face Page for three years and will be throwing his respect for Page out the window once they meet in the ring:
411mania.com
Update On Why Sammy Guevara Wasn’t Sent Home Following Fight With Andrade el Idolo
As previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Andrade el Idolo reportedly had a fight backstage ahead of last night’s Dynamite. Andrade was sent home but Guevara was still allowed to appear on TV. This has caused a stir online, with some on social media wondering why Guevara wasn’t punished as well. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as another report from Fightful Select, Guevara was not punished because he did not throw a punch.
411mania.com
AEW News: MJF Praises Recent WWE Hire, Eddie Kingston On Which Match Influenced Him, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– As previously reported, WWE hired former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longterm Creative. In a post on Twitter, MJF praised the decision. He wrote: “[email protected] is salt of the earth.”. – Eddie Kingston recently shared the match that influenced him as a wrestler:...
