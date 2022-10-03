Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He touched on how preparation has gone in a short week. “I thought it went smooth. Thought the kids were champions, the coaches did a really good job in a short week for them to prepare. They worked late nights, trying to get the game plan down. Last night, they got out here at 10:30 or 11 o’clock. Kids came back and worked today, thought it was really smooth this week.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO