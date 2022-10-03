Read full article on original website
Phase 1 of Detroit home repair program begins, applications for phase 2 open
(CBS DETROIT) - Phase 1 of the $45 million Renew Detroit home repair program began and applications for Phase 2 of the program are open from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 31.The program will provide 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled residents to help them be able to live in their homes for the long term.As part of Phase 1 of the program, 200 roofs are expected to be completed this fall. Originally, the program was funded $30 million from Biden's American Rescue Plan Act with the goal of repairing 1,500 homes, but it was expanded to $45 million after...
fox2detroit.com
Crumbling former Frank Beard school finally to be demolished by Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The abandoned Frank Beard Elementary School will soon be demolished in southwest Detroit. A view from above captures the charred, crumbling remains of the old school, originally built in the late 1800s near Lafayette and Waterman. "It’s sad it brings down the neighborhood, it makes people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Abandoned Detroit elementary school set for emergency demolition after catching fire twice
DETROIT – The city of Detroit is set to demolish an abandoned elementary school this week after catching on fire twice. The property owned by the Detroit Public Schools Community District has sat idle for over two months and will be demolished this upcoming Friday. For 70 days now,...
Apartments vacant for a decade brought back to life
A once-vacant apartment building near Boston Edison has been revived with newly renovated affordable housing units. Why it matters: Decades of past disinvestment in the city left many apartment buildings abandoned and blighted. The $3.19 million redevelopment of The Charlotte — a three-story building built in 1923 on the corner...
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
Detroit Housing for the Future Fund completes 1st affordable housing project
Detroit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) was joined by Mayor Mike Duggan, Council President Mary Sheffield, developers and community members to celebrate the opening of The Charlotte.
fox2detroit.com
DTE and Consumers power outages • Jellyfish near Brighton • FedEx driver allegedly stole $96k in goods
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - "The challenge is over the last decade we’ve seen this time and again, and each time we’ve opened an investigation, offered directives and tried to move for improvements," said Dan Scripps. "And yet here we are in 2022 and the system is essentially the same as it was 10 years ago."
MDOT seeking public feedback on Woodward Loop project
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the Woodward Loop conversion project in Pontiac. The online public survey is available now to participate in.The project is expected to begin in 2025 and will convert the roadway from a one-way to a two-way direction. Some of the planned work includes intersection modifications and improvements, right-of-way acquisitions, drainage improvements, sidewalk construction and more.Pedestrian safety will also be a focus that is set to be worked on M-59 within the Woodward Loop will also be rebuilt as part of this project. The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit-Windsor tunnel bus service resumes Nov. 27
WINDSOR, Cana (FOX 2) - Bus service between Detroit and Windsor is expected to resume in November after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ride the international transit option, it will cost $7.50 for a one-way trip or $15 to get from the U.S. to Canada. The...
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks
Thirty African American builders will be honored for their contributions to creating the many historic icons and landmarks of Detroit. The post Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
100+ Michigan breweries on tap for Detroit Fall Beer Festival in Eastern Market
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Beer Festival will bring dozens of breweries to Eastern Market for a day of sampling. The 109 Michigan breweries will set up their booths on Oct. 22 as part of the Michigan Brewers Guild's annual fest. Check out the full brewery and beer list here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work
DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Museum of Horror opens later this month in Monroe; grand opening tickets available now
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opening date for The Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe has been announced after the project was shared last month. The year-round, two-story museum will open Oct. 20 at 44. S. Monroe St. Skulls, skeletons, dolls, witches, wet specimens, and more will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
TSA to host hiring event for positions at Detroit Metro Airport
ROMULUS, Mich. – The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, for open positions at Detroit Metro Airport. The event is specifically for individuals interested in applying for transportation security officer (TSO) positions at Detroit Metro Airport. The hiring event...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 in Detroit back open after Second Avenue Bridge road work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both directions on I-94 have reopened to drivers after a 5-day closure to allow for construction on the Second Avenue Bridge. The Michigan Department of Transportation had closed I-94 between I-75 and I-96 last Thursday so crews could perform post-tensioning work on the innovative new bridge, which was installed over the summer.
New Detroit homeowner hit with $5,200 bill for water she didn’t use
For a city hemorrhaging its population, this is a strange way to welcome a new resident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how Detroit public schools is battling against chronic absenteeism
DETROIT – The Detroit Public School Community District is preparing for a crucial day for Michigan Public Schools. Tuesday (Oct. 5) is Count Day, an opportunity to gain nearly $10,000 in state funding per student. Yet, chronic absenteeism continues to plague DPSCD. DPSCD hired a team of attendance agents...
fox2detroit.com
Ramps closing this weekend on I-75 in Oakland County
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The ongoing overhaul of I-75 will enter another phase this weekend with multiple new ramps opening and others closing as the project to revitalize the interstate continues. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the 7-year project to improve I-75 in Oakland...
