ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Phase 1 of Detroit home repair program begins, applications for phase 2 open

(CBS DETROIT) - Phase 1 of the $45 million Renew Detroit home repair program began and applications for Phase 2 of the program are open from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 31.The program will provide 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled residents to help them be able to live in their homes for the long term.As part of Phase 1 of the program, 200 roofs are expected to be completed this fall. Originally, the program was funded $30 million from Biden's American Rescue Plan Act with the goal of repairing 1,500 homes, but it was expanded to $45 million after...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Crumbling former Frank Beard school finally to be demolished by Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The abandoned Frank Beard Elementary School will soon be demolished in southwest Detroit. A view from above captures the charred, crumbling remains of the old school, originally built in the late 1800s near Lafayette and Waterman. "It’s sad it brings down the neighborhood, it makes people...
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Apartments vacant for a decade brought back to life

A once-vacant apartment building near Boston Edison has been revived with newly renovated affordable housing units. Why it matters: Decades of past disinvestment in the city left many apartment buildings abandoned and blighted. The $3.19 million redevelopment of The Charlotte — a three-story building built in 1923 on the corner...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund

The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT seeking public feedback on Woodward Loop project

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the Woodward Loop conversion project in Pontiac. The online public survey is available now to participate in.The project is expected to begin in 2025 and will convert the roadway from a one-way to a two-way direction. Some of the planned work includes intersection modifications and improvements, right-of-way acquisitions, drainage improvements, sidewalk construction and more.Pedestrian safety will also be a focus that is set to be worked on M-59 within the Woodward Loop will also be rebuilt as part of this project. The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroiters#Windows#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
fox2detroit.com

Detroit-Windsor tunnel bus service resumes Nov. 27

WINDSOR, Cana (FOX 2) - Bus service between Detroit and Windsor is expected to resume in November after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ride the international transit option, it will cost $7.50 for a one-way trip or $15 to get from the U.S. to Canada. The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work

DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

TSA to host hiring event for positions at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, for open positions at Detroit Metro Airport. The event is specifically for individuals interested in applying for transportation security officer (TSO) positions at Detroit Metro Airport. The hiring event...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 in Detroit back open after Second Avenue Bridge road work

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both directions on I-94 have reopened to drivers after a 5-day closure to allow for construction on the Second Avenue Bridge. The Michigan Department of Transportation had closed I-94 between I-75 and I-96 last Thursday so crews could perform post-tensioning work on the innovative new bridge, which was installed over the summer.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how Detroit public schools is battling against chronic absenteeism

DETROIT – The Detroit Public School Community District is preparing for a crucial day for Michigan Public Schools. Tuesday (Oct. 5) is Count Day, an opportunity to gain nearly $10,000 in state funding per student. Yet, chronic absenteeism continues to plague DPSCD. DPSCD hired a team of attendance agents...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ramps closing this weekend on I-75 in Oakland County

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The ongoing overhaul of I-75 will enter another phase this weekend with multiple new ramps opening and others closing as the project to revitalize the interstate continues. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the 7-year project to improve I-75 in Oakland...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy