What, In Your Humble Opinion, Is The Single Most Romantic Line Ever Uttered In Film History?

Related
People Are Sharing Creepy Stories Of Things That Happened To Them, And They'll Send A Chill Up Your Spine
A few stories to get you in the Spooky Season mood.
What Is Your Favorite Moment Of Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Foreshadowing In A Movie?
Tell me the twist of the movie without telling me the twist of the movie.
Former Latchkey Kids, What Kind Of Trouble Did You Get Into While Alone?
Leaving kids with so little supervision seems pretty wild to today's parents.
KIDS・
This Former Nanny Worked With A Wealthy Family For Years — Here's What The Life Of The Rich Is Like Behind The Scenes
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t steal anything..."
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Found Someone Else's Hair In My Boyfriend's Underwear While Doing Laundry — WTF Should I Do?
"Neither of us have red hair."
"We Were Both So Embarrassed": 17 Hilarious Stories Of People Going To The Emergency Room For Very Unexpected Reasons
"Explaining my situation to the plethora of intake nurses of doctors was mortifying, and by the time the doctor saw me I was convinced I was actually dying of embarrassment."
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
"It's Not Made To Be Good — It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany, and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
50 Pictures That Make Me Grin Uncontrollably No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them
Looks at these pictures and soothe your tired soul.
33 Movie Scenes People Laughed At So Hard, They Think They May Be The Funniest Of All Time
You already know Bridesmaids is on here somewhere.
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
"I Don’t Need It To Be 'Elevated,' Thank You Very Much": People Are Sharing Foods That Have Become A Little Too Trendy (And Are All The Worse For It)
"Restaurants go so overboard with the extras now that it's almost impossible to find the normal version."
This Woman Re-Creates Recipes People Have Left On Their Gravestones, And It’s Helping Others Find Comfort In Death
"I'm personally very afraid of my own mortality. I think the gravestone recipes kind of lend itself to talking about really hard topics in an easier way."
14 Latine People Reveal The Moments In TV And Movies Where They Felt Seen And Represented
Representation is important, and seeing how far we've come is important to seeing how much more we can do.
I'm Dying Laughing At All These Bosses Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Complete And Total Oblivion
Let's be honest: they had it comin'.
People HATED That "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7 Was Super Dark, And They Made A Lot Of Jokes About It
"HBO will be getting my bill for Botox fillers cause every episode of House of the Dragon have me squinting to try and see anything in these dark scenes."
What Minimal Effort Recipes Do You Make On A Regular Basis That Have Become Staples In Your Household?
We are asking our readers to share their absolute favorite simple meals. Are you a busy mom who has a dinner that comes in clutch when you're pressed for time? Let us know. Do you work long or odd hours and have invented your own go-to easy meal? Are you a student or dad who has the PERFECT simple recipe? Tell us!
24 Latine Parents Who "Didn't Want Pets" (Spoiler Alert: They Definitely Did)
The "I don't want a dog" to "I'm the dog's favorite person" pipeline is real.
10 Romance Books By Latine Authors You're Going To Love
Get ready to swoon over these incredible books!
BuzzFeed
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0