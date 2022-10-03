ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What, In Your Humble Opinion, Is The Single Most Romantic Line Ever Uttered In Film History?

By Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

Ever since I had the genuine privilege of viewing the masterpiece that is 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once in theaters for the first time, I haven't been able to shake Waymond's (Ke Huy Quan) incredible monologue about love, kindness, and empathy, but more specifically, the line in the monologue that I believe may be the most romantic thing I've ever heard.

For those who haven't seen the film, well...it's a whole lot to try to explain in a few sentences. But the quick version is that, at the end of his monologue, this version of Waymond — who exists in another multiverse in which he and his wife never ended up together — says, "So even though you've broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say: I think, in another life, I would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you."

When I tell you I GASPED in the theater, I mean it.

So this got me to wondering: What, in your humble opinion, is the single most romantic line ever uttered in the history of cinema?

Maybe it’s something simple from a classic like The Princess Bride (1987): “As you wish.”

Or perhaps it's something a little more romantic, like this line from If Beale Street Could Talk (2018): "I don't want to sound foolish, but remember love is what brought you here. And if you've trusted love this far, don't panic now. Trust it all the way."

Or heck, maybe it's a line from a deep-cut, frankly kind of underrated movie*, like The Wedding Date (2005): "I think I'd miss you even if we'd never met."

*I said what I said.

Share what you believe is the most romantic line in movie history, and a little bit about what you believe makes it so incredible, in the comments below for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post and/or video!

