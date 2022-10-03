Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) will be the feature back moving forward, per offensive coordinator Justin Outten. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett declined to name a lead back earlier in the day, but Outten made it clear who the starter will be following Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of [Mike] Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position." Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, but there's no concern about his status for Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos added Latavius Murray to the roster on Monday, so he could also factor into the mix, despite Outten not mentioning him.

