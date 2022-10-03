ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
MONACA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Wide Receiver Signing News

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella is reportedly expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. The Cardinals dropped Isabella from their roster on Tuesday and he cleared waivers earlier this afternoon. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "The Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon (neck) to 'carry load' for Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) will be the feature back moving forward, per offensive coordinator Justin Outten. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett declined to name a lead back earlier in the day, but Outten made it clear who the starter will be following Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of [Mike] Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position." Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, but there's no concern about his status for Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos added Latavius Murray to the roster on Monday, so he could also factor into the mix, despite Outten not mentioning him.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver

The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery

Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday

Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL

