Optimizely Launches Real-Time Segmentation to Deliver Personalisation
Optimizely, the digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, announced Real-Time Segmentation, a new, first-of-its-kind offering that allows marketers to segment customers in the moment of engagement to deliver highly relevant, personalized digital experiences. Real-Time Segmentation integrates across all Optimizely products and leverages fresh data to reflect the...
Toei Animation and CJ ENM Launch Slate of Live- Action and Cartoon Series
Japan’s Toei Animation and Korea’s CJ ENM unveiled a volley of new projects on Saturday flowing from their previously-established cooperation pact. The new shows include: a series that will be produced in both live action and animated formats; a live action series; and a third animation series. “The genesis of this co-operation was the notion that we should play to the strengths of Korean content and Japanese animation,” said Yi Jongmin, the CJ executive who heads the joint venture’s shared control unit. “That was before we factor in language barriers and cultural differences and suffered the disruptions of the COVID pandemic.” He was...
Meta Introduces AI Make-A-Video
Building on its recent progress in generative technology research, Meta has unveiled a new AI system that allows users to transform text prompts into short, high-quality video clips, called Make-A-Video. According to the tech giant’s blog post, the system “learns what the world looks like from paired text-image data and...
SGDB France Expands its Commitment to Sinequa to Optimize the CX
Sinequa, the enterprise search cloud company, announced that Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France (SGDB France), a retail subsidiary of the Saint-Gobain Group, has expanded its commitment to Sinequa’s Search Cloud platform. This puts Sinequa at the heart of its Intelligent Search Assistant. As a key component of the...
Manifest Partners with Happy Returns by PayPal
Manifest, a sustainable ecommerce fulfillment provider in the United States is excited to announce their new engagement with Happy Returns by PayPal, a brand known for making returns beautiful – for shoppers, retailers, partners, and the planet. “Returns are one of the largest points of frustration for both merchants...
Lilly Pulitzer Enhances Clienteling and CX with Tulip
Lilly Pulitzer’s iconic fashion brand has amassed a loyal following with their happy prints, chic styles, and personalized store experience. So, when looking at how to evolve their customer engagement and clienteling strategies, Tulip’s mobile-first cloud solution was the natural choice. The American fashion brand caters to a...
Walmart to Acquire Robotics Automation Firm Alert Innovation
Further refining its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Walmart has agreed to acquire robotics automation company Alert Innovation. Walmart has been working with Alert over the past five years to customize Alert’s material-handling technology for use in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs), which are compact warehouses built within, or added to, retail stores to help fulfill pickup or delivery orders.
