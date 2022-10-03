ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

MIX 92-5

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022

What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
TEXAS CITY, TX
MIX 92-5

Perfect For Halloween, Possessed Creepy Dolls You Can Actually Buy

Anybody that knows me knows I love the month of October and everything about it. There's the cooler weather, football is in full swing and then there's Halloween. Call me creepy, but I can't get enough of Halloween. The festivals, trunk or treats, candy, and costumes are all made complete with great movies to accompany the holiday.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country

Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Medication Clean Out Day is Coming to Abilene

If you have been caring for any parents grandparents or the elderly you know they have a lot of medications and when they pass you try to figure out how to dispose of them properly. There are some places in Abilene where you can dispose of some medicines but not all.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
ABILENE, TX
abilenescene.com

Lee & Co.

If you’re causally strolling downtown, stop in and experience LEE & Co. DTWN Market at 401 Pine Street. The shop displays many one-of-a-kind finds in only 400 square feet of space. It’s “the little store with much, much more!” Pillows. Coffee. Flour. Snacks. Marshmallow roasting rods. Scented laundry detergent. Italian soaps. Charcuterie boards.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We need to come back to our roots’: Abilene group uses dance to celebrate Hispanic heritage, culture

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Ballet Folklorico del Big Country came to be after inspiration from another Ballet Folklorico in Abilene. Their mission is to be accessible to the community, teach heritage to the performers and show that to the community. Ballet Folklorico dancing is no different than ballet according to Allysun Gutierrez, choreographer for […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas

Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd

Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

