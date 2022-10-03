Read full article on original website
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022
What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
Perfect For Halloween, Possessed Creepy Dolls You Can Actually Buy
Anybody that knows me knows I love the month of October and everything about it. There's the cooler weather, football is in full swing and then there's Halloween. Call me creepy, but I can't get enough of Halloween. The festivals, trunk or treats, candy, and costumes are all made complete with great movies to accompany the holiday.
Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country
Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
City of Clyde to host first Oktoberfest, announces entertainment lineup
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is set to host its first ever Oktoberfest next weekend! This German-based festival will have food, entertainment, games, vendors, bouncy festival and more. With more than two dozen vendors next weekend, there will be no lack in choice-of-food, such as sweet apple strudels and brats with sauerkraut, […]
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome. However, there are...
Beset by Drought, a West Texas Farmer Loses His Cotton Crop and Fears a Hotter and Drier Future State Water Planners Aren’t Considering
Richard Gaona has lived in the small town of Roby, Texas, his entire life. Growing up helping his father on their cotton farm, it seemed only natural when Gaona decided to expand their operations after high school. West Texas is notorious for its arid conditions. It is a vast place....
Drought continues and Texas lake levels are suffering
Almost all of Texas remains under drought conditions – and, of course, that’s bad for our lake levels. All but about 10 percent of Texas ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
Medication Clean Out Day is Coming to Abilene
If you have been caring for any parents grandparents or the elderly you know they have a lot of medications and when they pass you try to figure out how to dispose of them properly. There are some places in Abilene where you can dispose of some medicines but not all.
Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
abilenescene.com
Lee & Co.
If you’re causally strolling downtown, stop in and experience LEE & Co. DTWN Market at 401 Pine Street. The shop displays many one-of-a-kind finds in only 400 square feet of space. It’s “the little store with much, much more!” Pillows. Coffee. Flour. Snacks. Marshmallow roasting rods. Scented laundry detergent. Italian soaps. Charcuterie boards.
Abilene’s Wylie community celebrates life of 23-year-old former WHS football star killed in Wyoming wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 23-year-old Cason Grant, who was best known as a former football captain for Wylie High School, was killed in a rollover crash in Converse County, Wyoming over the weekend. As his family prepares to lay the young man to rest, the Wylie community has displayed an incredible show of support towards […]
‘We need to come back to our roots’: Abilene group uses dance to celebrate Hispanic heritage, culture
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Ballet Folklorico del Big Country came to be after inspiration from another Ballet Folklorico in Abilene. Their mission is to be accessible to the community, teach heritage to the performers and show that to the community. Ballet Folklorico dancing is no different than ballet according to Allysun Gutierrez, choreographer for […]
Another One of Abilene’s Historic Buildings Has Been Completely Destroyed
While I was not in the least bit surprised that the building was completely demolished. The original location of El Fenix Cafe located at the corner of Washington Street and North Treadaway was in need of some serious repairs. I did learn that the City of Abilene had asked the...
UPDATE: AFD investigates large fire at South Abilene home with multiple occupants
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town. The fire, in the 400 block of Meander Street, was started around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to […]
Top 10 things To Do According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau
I've known for years that Abilene is a sweet spot in Texas. So much so that George Hamilton-IV wrote and sang a song about Abilene Texas, and yes George was singing about Abilene, Texas because on the same album the next song was titled West Texas Highway. That settled the video is included below, enjoy.
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas
Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd
Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
