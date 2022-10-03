ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wintrust Life Finance#Sandelands Eyet Llp
fintechfutures.com

UK challenger Zopa in talks to raise $100m before mooted public listing

UK challenger bank Zopa is in talks to raise more funding before the firm seeks a public listing, according to Sky News. Zopa is reportedly in “detailed negotiations” with new and existing shareholders as it looks to raise around $100 million to fund its continued expansion, Sky News reports, with a number of blue-chip financial institutions involved.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms

Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
ffnews.com

Joompay hits 250k users & engages Banking Circle for growth

Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace. Joompay sees that among all European countries the greatest...
ECONOMY
crypto-economy.com

GoldenTree Asset Management Reveals $5.3 Million Stake in SushiSwap

Globally renowned asset management firm GoldenTree has disclosed a $5.3 million investment in the decentralized exchange, SushiSwap. The exchange has its own governance token, SUHSI. Moreover, GoldenTree currently has over 50% billion in assets under management. The firm revealed that it has been following SushiSwap for a while now. GoldenTree...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds

The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Crypto Bank Silvergate Capital's Shares Fall After Wells Fargo Downgrade

While it’s still early days in terms of broader digital asset adoption, the growth outlook for Silvergate Capital (SI) as a “pure-play crypto banking solution” is very limited in the current crypto winter environment, Wells Fargo said in a research report Thursday. Wells Fargo downgraded its rating...
MARKETS
thedefiant.io

What if Credit Suisse was a Crypto bank?

In both the world of DeFi and just regular Fi, the weekend chatter was dominated by rumors that two of the biggest investment banks in the world–Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank–are danngerously close to defaulting. But are they really? Is this Lehman Brothers 2.0? Or are we getting...
MARKETS
bctd.news

NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund

A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard Launches New Crypto Fraud Prevention Service for Banking Institutions: Report

Financial services giant Mastercard is launching a software tool aimed at assisting banks in identifying and preventing fraudulent transactions emanating from crypto exchanges. According to a new CNBC report, the Crypto Secure software uses artificial intelligence to build a risk profile for crypto exchanges on the financial services giant’s payment...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Risk of £50bn bond sale sparked emergency Bank of England move

The aftermath of the mini-budget could have seen a £50bn fire sale of UK government bonds by funds connected to the pensions industry, the Bank of England has said. There was risk of a downward "spiral", it said, as increases in the cost of government borrowing hit the funds.
ECONOMY
fintechnexus.com

Argentine fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos to grow its business in Brazil

Banking as a service, a term hardly known years ago, is growing fast in Latin America, with many financial technology startups securing funding to build the necessary foundations for the next wave of digitization. Even in a context of falling valuations, B2B fintech companies that provide banking infrastructure continue to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy