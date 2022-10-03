A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO