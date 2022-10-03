Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
TechCrunch
Jiko banks $40M in Series B funding to offer companies a way to park their cash in T-bills
In 2020, Jiko made headlines by being the first fintech to acquire a nationally regulated U.S. bank. The company also was unique in another way: Rather than hold customer deposits, it used the funds to buy short-term Treasury bills (T-bills). Then last November, Jiko revealed it was pivoting from that...
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
fintechfutures.com
UK challenger Zopa in talks to raise $100m before mooted public listing
UK challenger bank Zopa is in talks to raise more funding before the firm seeks a public listing, according to Sky News. Zopa is reportedly in “detailed negotiations” with new and existing shareholders as it looks to raise around $100 million to fund its continued expansion, Sky News reports, with a number of blue-chip financial institutions involved.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Firm NYDIG Raises Over $719,000,000 From Dozens of Institutional Investors Despite Crypto Winter
The Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG says it raised nearly $720 million for its profitable company, despite the bear market. According to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange (SEC), NYDIG raised $719,990,866 in funds from 59 different unnamed investors for its registered Institutional Bitcoin Fund. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms
Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
ffnews.com
Joompay hits 250k users & engages Banking Circle for growth
Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace. Joompay sees that among all European countries the greatest...
crypto-economy.com
GoldenTree Asset Management Reveals $5.3 Million Stake in SushiSwap
Globally renowned asset management firm GoldenTree has disclosed a $5.3 million investment in the decentralized exchange, SushiSwap. The exchange has its own governance token, SUHSI. Moreover, GoldenTree currently has over 50% billion in assets under management. The firm revealed that it has been following SushiSwap for a while now. GoldenTree...
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds
The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Silvergate Capital's Shares Fall After Wells Fargo Downgrade
While it’s still early days in terms of broader digital asset adoption, the growth outlook for Silvergate Capital (SI) as a “pure-play crypto banking solution” is very limited in the current crypto winter environment, Wells Fargo said in a research report Thursday. Wells Fargo downgraded its rating...
Big Banks Were Hit With $1.8 Billion in Penalties: Here's Who Was Hit the Worst
The Securities and Exchange Commission recently dropped the hammer on banks for failing to comply with record-keeping laws.
Analysis-As British lender HSBC considers Canada unit sale, antitrust issues loom
TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - As British lender HSBC Plc explores a potential sale of its Canadian unit, lawyers and analysts say the country's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.
thedefiant.io
What if Credit Suisse was a Crypto bank?
In both the world of DeFi and just regular Fi, the weekend chatter was dominated by rumors that two of the biggest investment banks in the world–Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank–are danngerously close to defaulting. But are they really? Is this Lehman Brothers 2.0? Or are we getting...
Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio Steps Down As The Firm’s CIO, Surrenders The Future Of The Firm To The “Younger Generation”
Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has stepped down as the firm’s CIO, Bloomberg reports. On September 30, Dalio transferred all his voting rights to the board of directors, entrusting its future to a new generation of leaders. Ray Dalio, founder of...
bctd.news
NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund
A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Launches New Crypto Fraud Prevention Service for Banking Institutions: Report
Financial services giant Mastercard is launching a software tool aimed at assisting banks in identifying and preventing fraudulent transactions emanating from crypto exchanges. According to a new CNBC report, the Crypto Secure software uses artificial intelligence to build a risk profile for crypto exchanges on the financial services giant’s payment...
BBC
Risk of £50bn bond sale sparked emergency Bank of England move
The aftermath of the mini-budget could have seen a £50bn fire sale of UK government bonds by funds connected to the pensions industry, the Bank of England has said. There was risk of a downward "spiral", it said, as increases in the cost of government borrowing hit the funds.
fintechnexus.com
Argentine fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos to grow its business in Brazil
Banking as a service, a term hardly known years ago, is growing fast in Latin America, with many financial technology startups securing funding to build the necessary foundations for the next wave of digitization. Even in a context of falling valuations, B2B fintech companies that provide banking infrastructure continue to...
