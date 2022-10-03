Read full article on original website
Best free Home Exterior Design software for Windows 11/10
Are you looking for a good free home exterior design software for Windows 11/10? If so, this article will interest you. Here, we will be listing down the best free home exterior design software that you can use to plan the exterior of a house on your PC. Using these...
F1 22 keeps crashing or freezing in VR on Windows PC
There is no doubt that F1 22 is a great racing game, and it is tailored not only for F1 fans. Now, for those who aren’t aware, F1 22 is available on PC and Virtual Reality (VR) devices. From what we have come to understand, some players have been experiencing freezing screens, jittering, and crashing where VR is concerned.
How to Screenshot only one Monitor on Windows 11/10
We usually use Win+PrtScr shortcut to take a screenshot on Windows. It will automatically take the screenshot and save it in the Screenshots folder in Pictures folder. Or we use the PrtScr key alone to copy and paste the screenshot in image editors. When you have multiple monitors set up and use these shortcuts, they will screenshot all the monitors. You need to manually save the required screenshot and delete the other screenshots. What if there is a way to screenshot only one Monitor on Windows? In this guide, we show you how to screenshot only one monitor on Windows 11/10.
Windows 11 22H2 Update not showing
Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 has been released. Most people with Windows 11 are getting this Feature Update which has many improvements. Though Windows 11 22H2 is available for most, it is being rolled out gradually. There are some users who are still not seeing the Feature Update being offered to their computers.In this guide, we show you what you can do if Windows 11 22H2 Update is not showing in the Windows Update. After this, you can download and install the Windows 11 2022 version easily on your PC.
How to enable the Draw with Touch feature in Word
The Draw with Touch feature is not available on your Word Draw tab by default; it must be enabled. The Draw with Touch feature allows Microsoft Office users to draw sketches with their fingers or use a stylus; it only can be used on a touch screen laptop. Users can use the Draw with Touch features to draw sketches without having to use the mouse, which can be sometimes difficult to make a sketch. In this tutorial, we will explain how to enable the Draw with Touch feature in Word.
FineShare FineCam review: Transform your iPhone into a Webcam
Video conferencing has become a very important part of our lives. Be it a meeting at the office, a presentation, a job interview, a college lecture, or a regular video call with your friends or family, video conferencing comes in handy. The only issue is that our laptops and computer systems don’t have good-quality webcams. The quality of webcams has improved a lot, undoubtedly, but it is still not as good as our Smartphones. A good quality webcam is crucial to making your video look good to the viewers. You can, however, buy a high-quality external webcam, but we have a better idea for you.
Beginners guide to using Audacity on PC
Audacity is an open-source, free-to-use audio recording and editing software available for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. It is one of the popular and most used audio editing software that has a lot of features to compete with the paid programs available on the internet. On Audacity, you can record audio, edit it, add effects to it, import an audio file, edit it, create music, and carry out many audio-related tasks without paying a dime. In this guide, we will show you how to use Audacity on a PC.
How to animate Bullet points one at a time in PowerPoint
Bullets are points that are added to a list or data to make it more organized. In Microsoft PowerPoint, users can add animation to these bullets to show the points one at a time. When it comes to the animation effects, PowerPoint can let you choose to click once for each bullet point or have points appear automatically after a short delay.
The Division 2 low FPS, lagging, stuttering and freezing
Are your experiencing performance issues like lags, stutters, or low FPS in The Division 2? According to several users, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 keeps on stuttering or lagging on their PC. These issues can be caused due to various reasons. If you have outdated graphics drivers, you will face stutters in the game. Apart from that, lagging issues can be triggered due to weak or unstable internet connectivity. There can be other reasons for these performance issues that include broken game files, in-game overlays, too many programs running in the background, higher in-game graphics settings, etc.
How to create an interesting Podcast
The idea that “Content is King” is not new. However, it especially gets highlighted when talking about Podcasts, because here, you can not hide mediocre content with great editing and videography. When creating a podcast, you need to ensure that your content is not just fun and entertaining but also engaging and informative at the same time. In this post, we will talk about tips and suggestions for creating an interesting Podcast.
