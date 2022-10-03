We usually use Win+PrtScr shortcut to take a screenshot on Windows. It will automatically take the screenshot and save it in the Screenshots folder in Pictures folder. Or we use the PrtScr key alone to copy and paste the screenshot in image editors. When you have multiple monitors set up and use these shortcuts, they will screenshot all the monitors. You need to manually save the required screenshot and delete the other screenshots. What if there is a way to screenshot only one Monitor on Windows? In this guide, we show you how to screenshot only one monitor on Windows 11/10.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO