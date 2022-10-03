Read full article on original website
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Avalon Bringing Beetlejuice To The Big Screen Saturday
MARYSVILLE – A recently dead couple of ghosts (Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis) don’t much care for the very-alive oddball family that moved into their house following their untimely demise. They just want to haunt the place in peace. So the pair enlist the help of a “bio-exorcist” in the form of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to rid the house of newcomers.
sciotopost.com
Ride Tickets for Circleville Pumpkin Show on Sale Now
Circleville – PSSSSTTT, you want to get the cheapest tickets in town to the Circleville Pumpkin show? This is the guaranteed cheapest price. Circleville Pumpkin show is the biggest free show on earth, there is a ton of things to do that are 100% free and that’s why thousands of people come to to Circleville each year. The show also invites a well-known ride company in for even more entertainment, those rides cost, but it’s not so bad! Online wristband all-day unlimited rids only cost 23 dollars until Midnight on the 17th. This wristband is available to use one-day Wednesday-Saturday 10 am-4 pm.
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ramaswamy Guest Speaker At UCRP President’s Club Dinner
RICHWOOD – Vivek Ramaswamy will be the guest speaker at the Union County Republican Party President’s Club Dinner, Wednesday at the Grange Hall, 31378 State Route 37. A Cincinnati native, Mr. Ramaswamy is a New York Times bestselling author (Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America Social Justice Scam and Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit and the Path Back to Excellence) noted political commentator and founder of Strive Asset Management and Roivant Sciences.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Soft Pretzels In Columbus
There is something so enticing about a good soft pretzel. Ripping the doughy, warm snack apart and dipping it in honey mustard, queso, nacho cheese, or marinara sauce. The possibilities are endless! They also happen to be the perfect, salty comfort food after a long day of dealing with other people’s bs.
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
WSYX ABC6
Community showing support for Big Walnut student seriously hurt at homecoming parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother and aunt of the sixth-grade Big Walnut student who was seriously injured in a homecoming parade accident want central Ohio to know how he is doing. Speaking outside Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11-year-old Kenny Zedeker’s mother said she is overwhelmed and sad....
unioncountydailydigital.com
Five Points Fashion Revue
MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!
Flyers promoting white supremacy show up in Pataskala neighborhood
PATASKALA, Ohio — Some people in a Pataskala neighborhood are outraged after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found on their driveways. 10TV spoke with Larry Davis, who’s lived on International Drive since 1972. Davis said he found a flyer in a bag on Sunday. "It struck me...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Big Walnut student suffers life-threatening injuries at homecoming parade
SUNBURY, Ohio — A Big Walnut Local Schools student was seriously injured during the district’s homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 30. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old boy, who Spectrum News is not identifying due to him being a minor, was struck by a homecoming float on North Miller Drive at approximately 6:52 p.m.
Delaware Gazette
Big Walnut student injured by parade float
A fundraiser has raised more than $81,000 for a Big Walnut student injured during the homecoming parade Friday. According to the GoFundMe page, a Big Walnut student only identified as Kenny, 11, was injured during the parade when he fell to the ground and was run over by a float. He was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
Where to get free tacos on National Taco Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains and local spots are offering free tacos today, and not just because it’s Tuesday – it’s National Taco Day! The Buckeye State is home to a number of acclaimed tacos, with Los Agavez Taqueria in Columbus and three other Ohio spots named among Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in the […]
WSYX ABC6
1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in September went for $2.8 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.7 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Correction Officer Possible Exposure to Drugs in SCI
LANCASTER – Emergency squads have been dispatched to 5900 BIS road in Lancaster for a correction officer that was exposed to possible drugs. According to early reports around 8:30pm, Southeaster Correctional Complex called out for emergency response after one of the correction officers was exposed to some sort of drugs, possibly methamphetamines.
Comments / 0