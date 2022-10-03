Circleville – PSSSSTTT, you want to get the cheapest tickets in town to the Circleville Pumpkin show? This is the guaranteed cheapest price. Circleville Pumpkin show is the biggest free show on earth, there is a ton of things to do that are 100% free and that’s why thousands of people come to to Circleville each year. The show also invites a well-known ride company in for even more entertainment, those rides cost, but it’s not so bad! Online wristband all-day unlimited rids only cost 23 dollars until Midnight on the 17th. This wristband is available to use one-day Wednesday-Saturday 10 am-4 pm.

2 DAYS AGO