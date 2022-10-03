Read full article on original website
Coastal storm brings more flooding to the Jersey shore
Atlantic City activated its flood response plan, bringing in resources like high water vehicles and flat bottom boats.
Jersey Shore town may soon launch system to identify abandoned boats
The unfortunate years-long trend of boat owners abandoning their vessels on Cape May Harbor continues today. In the latest attempt to address the issue, Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock says the city will consider passing an ordinance in October that would require owners to register boats moored on local waterways for 30 days or more. The goal in part, he said, is to better track which boats on the harbor have been abandoned and help ward off future visitors from abandoned boats there.
Storm Update From Sea Isle City
This weather statement was issued by Sea Isle City’s Office of Emergency Management:. As we continue to feel the effects from Ian, we can expect continued gusty winds, rain, and moderate tidal flooding. Today’s high tide of concern will occur at approximately 4.30 p.m. Flood waters are expected to...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
Beautiful Rainbows Over Atlantic City Area After Hurricane Ian
In the midst four days of non-stop rain, the direct result of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Southern New Jersey region, we have been receiving beautiful photos this morning of spectacular rainbows that have been forming in the Greater Atlantic City area. Michael Heath sent us some beautiful...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Residents Angered Over Reckless Driving During Bad Weather In Egg Harbor Township
South Jersey and all of the Jersey shore are currently dealing with the remnants of the devastating storm that rocked southwestern Florida. Once what was left of Hurricane Ian reached the coastline of the Garden State, luckily it didn't have enough strength left to completely ravage our shores. With that...
Police Warn Commuters Of Roadwork Detours On Ocean Heights Ave In EHT, NJ
"Yay, more traffic detours," said absolutely no one ever. That's especially true for residents in Egg Harbor Township and those that usually commute through there. It seems like the road work is never-ending, doesn't it? What's the alternative, though? The roads go to shambles, that's what. That is exactly what we don't need.
Ocean City’s Beaches to Get $21.5 Million Restoration
On the same day that Ocean City’s beaches continued to take a pounding from a lingering coastal storm, a federal agency announced a new contract to restore the shoreline with more than 1 million cubic yards of fresh sand. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $21.5 million...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
Video: Massive Waves Crash Over North Wildwood, NJ, Seawall
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out this video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch as water from the...
Significant Tidal Flooding Possible Monday Afternoon in Cape May County
There is the potential for significant tidal flooding mid-afternoon in Cape May County. Accu Weather has continued a Coastal Flood Warning for our area through Tuesday night. The Monday afternoon high tide generally occurs around 3:00pm in coastal communities; on Sunday, it took several hours for flood waters to recede after the high tide event in some locations.
Section of Wildwood Boardwalk Closed to May for Reconstruction
A section of the Wildwood Boardwalk will be closed until May as it undergoes reconstruction. City officials announced on social media that the section of boardwalk between 26th Street and Maple Avenue will be closed until next spring. Photo courtesy Wildwood City social media. The post Section of Wildwood Boardwalk...
Cancer Retreat in Sea Isle Offers Hope and Fly Fishing
Casting for Recovery is a nationwide nonprofit that offers retreats for women battling all stages of breast cancer. They learn to fly fish. They meet new friends, and they come together for a weekend of memories. And on the weekend of Oct. 14-16, one of the retreats will be in...
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
Wildwood Crest Police Issue Advisory For Weekend Running Event
Wildwood Crest Police have issued an advisory for the Crest Best Run Fest to be held Saturday and Sunday. There will be some road detours in effect during the weekend. Saturday afternoon’s race will have some impacts to Rambler Road, Bayview Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, and New Jersey Avenue.
OCEAN COUNTY: FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 pm TUESDAY
…COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY…. WHAT…One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. WHERE…Ocean, Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington. WHEN…Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal...
