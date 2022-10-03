ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

PennLive.com

Jersey Shore town may soon launch system to identify abandoned boats

The unfortunate years-long trend of boat owners abandoning their vessels on Cape May Harbor continues today. In the latest attempt to address the issue, Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock says the city will consider passing an ordinance in October that would require owners to register boats moored on local waterways for 30 days or more. The goal in part, he said, is to better track which boats on the harbor have been abandoned and help ward off future visitors from abandoned boats there.
CAPE MAY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Storm Update From Sea Isle City

This weather statement was issued by Sea Isle City’s Office of Emergency Management:. As we continue to feel the effects from Ian, we can expect continued gusty winds, rain, and moderate tidal flooding. Today’s high tide of concern will occur at approximately 4.30 p.m. Flood waters are expected to...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Beaches to Get $21.5 Million Restoration

On the same day that Ocean City’s beaches continued to take a pounding from a lingering coastal storm, a federal agency announced a new contract to restore the shoreline with more than 1 million cubic yards of fresh sand. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $21.5 million...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Significant Tidal Flooding Possible Monday Afternoon in Cape May County

There is the potential for significant tidal flooding mid-afternoon in Cape May County. Accu Weather has continued a Coastal Flood Warning for our area through Tuesday night. The Monday afternoon high tide generally occurs around 3:00pm in coastal communities; on Sunday, it took several hours for flood waters to recede after the high tide event in some locations.
ENVIRONMENT
987thecoast.com

Section of Wildwood Boardwalk Closed to May for Reconstruction

A section of the Wildwood Boardwalk will be closed until May as it undergoes reconstruction. City officials announced on social media that the section of boardwalk between 26th Street and Maple Avenue will be closed until next spring. Photo courtesy Wildwood City social media. The post Section of Wildwood Boardwalk...
WILDWOOD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Cancer Retreat in Sea Isle Offers Hope and Fly Fishing

Casting for Recovery is a nationwide nonprofit that offers retreats for women battling all stages of breast cancer. They learn to fly fish. They meet new friends, and they come together for a weekend of memories. And on the weekend of Oct. 14-16, one of the retreats will be in...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Wildwood Crest Police Issue Advisory For Weekend Running Event

Wildwood Crest Police have issued an advisory for the Crest Best Run Fest to be held Saturday and Sunday. There will be some road detours in effect during the weekend. Saturday afternoon’s race will have some impacts to Rambler Road, Bayview Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, and New Jersey Avenue.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 pm TUESDAY

…COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY…. WHAT…One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. WHERE…Ocean, Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington. WHEN…Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

