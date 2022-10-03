ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

2025 OT Nicholas Spence recaps 'awesome' experience at Michigan

While Michigan had many local prospects visit for the Maryland game last month, they also had several recruits from out of region in attendance like Peoria (AZ) Liberty 2025 offensive tackle Nicholas Spence. The rising 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman recaps his weekend experience in Ann Arbor. “It was awesome,” Spence told...
Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season

Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
Letter to the editor: Proposal 3, It’s worse than you think

I appreciate the service The Mirror provides to the Manchester community. I read the Sept 19th edition headlined “Abortion ballot measure: What Proposal 3 would do in Michigan” and reviewed the published text of the “Reproductive Freedom For All Initiative” to permanently amend the Michigan Constitution.
