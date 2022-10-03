Read full article on original website
Related
Game Data: Ohio State prepared for first road trip at Michigan State
After five home wins to open the 2022 season, No. 3 Ohio State will make its first road trip of the year with Saturday’s game at Michigan State. The game will be televised nationally by ABC with a 4 p.m. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) began Big Ten play with...
Rising 2025 In-state DL Brendon Rice has ‘amazing’ visit to Michigan
One of the underclassmen to watch in the years within the state is Farmington (Mich.) North Farmington 2025 defensive lineman Brendon Rice. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder has been on the radar for several schools early on in his recruitment including Michigan. The Wolverines welcomed him to campus last month for the...
2025 OT Nicholas Spence recaps 'awesome' experience at Michigan
While Michigan had many local prospects visit for the Maryland game last month, they also had several recruits from out of region in attendance like Peoria (AZ) Liberty 2025 offensive tackle Nicholas Spence. The rising 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman recaps his weekend experience in Ann Arbor. “It was awesome,” Spence told...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season
Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for remainder of 2022 season
Last time we witnessed Smith Vilbert in Penn State game action, the defensive end collected each of his three career sacks on New Year's Day 2022 during an Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas. His next opportunity will wait until 2023, according to Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin. "Smith will...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
No. 3 Ohio State has had a good start to the 2022 season. The Buckeyes are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. All of those wins so far for the Scarlet and Gray have come at Ohio Stadium. This weekend, Ohio State goes on the road for the...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Ohio State
The Spartans have a big challenge ahead with the No. 3 team in the nation headed to East Lansing this weekend...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
RELATED PEOPLE
diehardsport.com
Michigan Receives Prediction For Fringe Five-Star Center
The Wolverines look to be in the driver’s seat for Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center out of Connecticut. Kante, the No. 35 recruit to On3 for the 2023 class, recently saw a prediction go in Michigan favor:
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
themanchestermirror.com
Letter to the editor: Proposal 3, It’s worse than you think
I appreciate the service The Mirror provides to the Manchester community. I read the Sept 19th edition headlined “Abortion ballot measure: What Proposal 3 would do in Michigan” and reviewed the published text of the “Reproductive Freedom For All Initiative” to permanently amend the Michigan Constitution.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0