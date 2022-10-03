Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Purchase

Parker McCollum is roaring back to the top of the charts with his latest single “Handle on You.” He burst onto the scene in 2021 with his third album, Gold Chain Cowboy . And he’s becoming a household name. So what is the first thing that the Texan bought when he knew that he made it?

In a new interview with Taste of Country Nights , he reveals that he still has fairly modest taste.

“I don’t think I’ve made it yet,” he said, when asked what his biggest splurge had been. “I haven’t made any ‘I made it’ purchases yet. I don’t know. I always wanted a Corvette Z06 manual since I was a little bitty kid. So I bought one of those about a year ago.”

He shared that when he’s in his Corvette, he jams on Aerosmith, The Band and Vince Gill.

“You can’t drive that car and not have music playing,” he said.

It’s a 2016, and it’s “all black and white.” He admits that he doesn’t look as cool getting out of it as he does getting into it because he’s tall.

There’s more new music where “Handle on You” came from. He shared that a new full-length will be out sometime next year.

Parker McCollum spent some time this summer outdoors. He went spearfishing and snagged a giant lobster. He was so happy with his catch, he declared that he may love spearfishing more than bow hunting. But he hasn’t given up on the latter just yet. He also took down a massive bull elk a few weeks later. He says that he waited three full days to take that one down.

Parker McCollum is Heading Back to the Road

Maybe fans will get a sneak peek at that new music this fall. Parker McCollum is back at it on October 6 at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa. He’ll make a couple of stops in Montana while he’s out West. Then he heads back to the Midwest with stops in Illinois and Indiana.

Later this month, he swings through his home state. He’s at the Moody Center in Austin on October 21. And he’s at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on October 22. He has a couple of Northeast dates, too. He’ll head to Boston and Bangor, Maine at the end of the month.

He has New Year’s Eve plans in North Little Rock, Ark. And he’ll be at Rodeo Houston in February. In April, he’s part of a massive lineup at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. at the site of Coachella. Luke Bryan , Kane Brown , Chris Stapleton , Tyler Childers and Turnpike Troubadours are just a few of the names on that bill. Check out all of the dates on Parker McCollum’s schedule and get ticket information for each at his website .

The post Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Purchase appeared first on Outsider .