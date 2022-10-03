ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
WGN News

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
ILLINOIS STATE
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
Popculture

Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
INDUSTRY
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
The Kitchn

More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know

For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJBF

20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria

(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
BGR.com

Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs

Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
PHARMACEUTICALS

