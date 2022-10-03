ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monaca, PA

Football fan who died after escalator fall at Steelers-Jets game identified

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BFQy_0iKAUNMC00

The football fan who fell to his death at Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Jets has been identified.

Dalton Keane, 27, fell from an escalator inside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at 4:45 p.m., police said. The fatal incident happened shortly after New York had defeated the home team 24-20.

Keane’s identity was confirmed to The Post by the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office Monday morning.

The victim lived in Monaca, Pennsylvania — a small Beaver County borough 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, officials said.

Paramedics had rendered aid on the scene and then rushed Keane to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:10 p.m., 25 minutes after he fell, according to the medical examiner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOr5S_0iKAUNMC00
The deadly incident happened shortly after the Jets defeated the Steelers Sunday.
Jason Pohuski/Cal Sport Media/Si

A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know what had led to the fall and was on his way to the morgue when contacted over the phone by The Post.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

“We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

The incident is under investigation and was the latest tragedy involving escalators at NFL stadiums and football fans.

In July, a man fell from an escalator rail inside the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field during a The Weekend concert.

Later that month, a woman fell to her death from an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver after a Kenny Chesney concert.

Nine people were hospitalized last year when a moving staircase malfunctioned at a Massachusetts train station following a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium. The escalator seemed to reverse and send a group of people tumbling backwards, video showed .

In 2007, eight people were injured at Giants Stadium, including a person who lost part of their leg, when the bottom steps of a crowded escalator suddenly fell inward .

With AP wires

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Cole Beasley’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made Before His Retirement From the NFL

Since his retirement from the NFL, fans have been curious about Cole Beasley’s net worth and how much he made from teams like the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he ended his football career. Beasley, whose full name is Cole Dickson Beasley, played with the National Football League for 11 seasons as a wide receiver. Before he joined the NFL, Beasley played college football at the Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas, about 30 miles from his hometown of Little Elm, Texas. Beasley finished his college football career with 14 touchdowns, 255 receptions and...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy