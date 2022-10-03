Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
AI company Olive loses 2 health system clients, selling some assets
Artificial intelligence company Olive is divesting some of its assets, while a couple of health systems are leaving the vendor, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The healthcare automation firm is selling its population health and 340B lines, which represent less than 3 percent of its revenue, as they "are no longer aligned with the company's product strategy," the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, two health systems gave notice in August and September that they were ending their contracts with Olive.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals, health systems laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Ascension is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, a critical access hospital in Bedford, Ind., and nine medical practices in December, a move that will affect 133 employees. Affected employees who do not secure another position within the health system will be offered severance and outplacement services.
beckershospitalreview.com
The smartest decision 48 health system executives, leaders made in the last year
Hospital and health system leaders had to make many critical moves in the last few years to meet the needs of their communities during the pandemic. But they also focused on key areas to set the foundation for success in the future. Addressing staffing issues, culture changes and personal wellness...
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
beckershospitalreview.com
How hospital CIOs, IT leaders prepared for the new information-blocking rule
A new rule went into effect Oct. 6 that allows patients complete access to their electronic health records, without unreasonable delay or costs. As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, ONC implemented the regulations to improve health data transparency and interoperability. CIOs and other health system IT leaders have been preparing for the changes for some time now, despite the American Hospital Association and other groups calling (unsuccessfully) for a delay. The Oct. 6 rule expands the definition of what is considered electronic health information.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships
The Health Management Academy identified three major obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships and how health systems can address them. The findings come from a Sept. 29 report from the organization, sponsored by R1 RCM. The report was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives and vice presidents and directors in finance and revenue cycle management roles at leading health systems.
beckershospitalreview.com
The movement of cardiovascular procedures to the outpatient setting
Historically, cardiologists have conducted most cases in a hospital setting. However, over the last 12 years, the migration of procedures to the outpatient setting has steadily grown and in the last few years, the growth has been exponential. During a September podcast hosted by Becker's Healthcare and sponsored by SCA...
healthleadersmedia.com
CFOs Share Their Thoughts On Overcoming Healthcare’s Financial Challenges
Healthcare leaders are implementing creative solutions to some of the sector’s most pressing challenges. — CFOs are facing challenge after challenge resulting from the pandemic, inflation, labor shortages, and growing expenses. These problems call for creative solutions to improve the financial well-being of hospitals and health systems. CFOs are uniquely positioned to find resolutions that will strengthen their bottom line while prioritizing patient care and employee satisfaction.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 chief strategy officers on the move
Here are six hospital and health system chief strategy officer moves that have been reported by Becker's this year. 1. Liz Popwell was named chief strategy and transformation officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine. 2. Chris Cornue joined Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health as chief strategy officer. 3. Caryn Esten was...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent devicemaker acquisitions, CEO moves
Here are five recent acquisitions and executive moves among medical device companies, listed in chronological order:. 1. Prescott's acquires laboratory sterilizer, washer company. Prescott's, a surgical microscopes repair company, acquired Preventive Maintenance Medical on Sept. 28, marking its second acquisition since Aug. 22. 2. Concordance partners with software company on...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio,. a pharmacy operations manager. 2. Bon Secours Mercy...
beckershospitalreview.com
The effect of CommonSpirit's IT issues: EHR outages and rescheduled appointments
Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the U.S., has confirmed a cybersecurity incident has disrupted medical services, IT systems and EHR systems at its facilities across the country. Undisclosed IT incident. A CommonSpirit spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement on Oct. 4 that an "IT security issue"...
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
beckershospitalreview.com
AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy reaccredited for specialty pharmacy services
Walgreens' specialty and home delivery pharmacy business, AllianceRx, gained reaccreditation Oct. 4 for its specialty services. The Accreditation Commission for Health Care renews accreditation every three years, making AllianceRx's renewal effective until Sept. 15, 2025. "AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy has always placed patient care in the highest regard," Jodi Sibell, RN,...
beckershospitalreview.com
CommonSpirit hospitals shut down EHR systems after IT incident
Hospital facilities affiliated with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have shut down their EHR systems due to an IT security incident affecting its parent company, the Des Moines Register reported Oct. 4. MercyOne Des Moines (Iowa) Medical Center has shut down some of its IT systems as well as its EHR system...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems switching to Epic EHR systems
Below are five health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Sept. 15. Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center is receiving a $650,000 grant to install an Epic EHR system. The new Epic EHR will allow patient records from Garrett Regional Medical Center to be shared more quickly with specialists at WVU Medicine and other larger medical facilities.
beckershospitalreview.com
Bridging health disparities requires multi-front action: 3 report findings
Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. The report was created in collaboration with ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, and consisted of in-depth interviews with 35...
beckershospitalreview.com
To support diversity in supply chain, CVS Health partners with 3 historically Black schools
CVS Health will partner with three historically Black colleges and universities to sponsor more diversity in the supply chain industry, the retail pharmacy said Oct. 4. The schools include Atlanta-based Morehouse College, Florida A&M University in Tallahassee and North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro. These partnerships "will elevate community engagement,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente's chief digital officer leaves for role at Target
Prat Vemana, Kaiser Permanente's senior vice president and chief digital officer, is leaving the health system for a role at Target. Starting Oct. 31, Mr. Vemana will join Target as executive vice president and chief digital and product officer, according to an Oct. 5 press release. In this role, he...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Building patient-physician relationships more important than transactions
The U.S. healthcare system should "radically reorient" around relationships rather than viewing patient care as a series of individual encounters, three physicians said in an Oct. 4 Mayo Clinic Proceedings article. The article was co-written by Christine Sinsky, MD, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association, Tait...
