Montana State

Montana judge rules recent tighter state voting laws are unconstitutional

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting.

The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students, and restricted third-party ballot collections. The laws had been put on hold in April under a temporary ruling later upheld by the Montana Supreme Court .

Native American tribes that sued over the laws argued the student ID and ballot collection measures had outsized effects on remote reservations where many people live far from polling places and are dealing with poverty and other challenges.

Judge Michael Moses said in a nearly 200-page Friday ruling that the sponsors of the laws showed no proof that voter fraud was a problem following an August trial in which experts and voting officials from across the state testified.

“Voter fraud in Montana is vanishingly rare,” Moses wrote.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen had requested the voting measures last year as Republicans around the country changed voting laws in the wake of the November 2020 election following claims by former President Donald Trump that the election was stolen.

Jacobsen’s own witnesses had agreed during the trial that voter fraud wasn’t a problem.

Jacobsen’s office did not immediately say if it would appeal.

Kristine Lancette
2d ago

Same one that blocked state law that stated one had to undergo transgender surgery to change their gender on their birth certificate. Montana is just fine without this lunacy.

2
Mt.Native
2d ago

this "freak" judge should make gun purchases as simple as he's making it to vote.

6
NBCMontana

Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gianforte attends fentanyl action meeting in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte paid a visit to the Butte on Tuesday, where they heard from local leaders on how they are addressing the fentanyl crisis. At the fentanyl action team meeting, Gianforte listened to concerns from elected officials, law enforcement, health care...
BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals

Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday. Not only that, but recommendations made more than two years ago that suggested the state’s Department of Public Health and […] The post What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party

Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
IDAHO STATE
KX News

US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at […]
COLORADO STATE
Chronicle

Satanists File Federal Lawsuit to Overturn Idaho's Abortion Ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal effort to overturn Idaho's criminal ban on abortions. The religious organization headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho on Friday alleging the law, which went into effect Aug. 25 and imposes felony criminal charges on any person performing an abortion in the state, violates members' Constitutional rights.
IDAHO STATE
KX News

ND ranked #7 state least interested in moving, study says

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Changes in home prices and upkeep fees have made many people consider moving or selling their houses. But here in North Dakota, it seems that there’s no place like home… current home, at least. A study conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com identified Google Trends data of search terms used by people interested in […]
REAL ESTATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Hate Speech In Wyoming – A Solution

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My friend and legislative representative, Jared Olsen, woke up a couple days ago to find that some coward had left flyers on his lawn bearing a hateful anti-Semitic message. Its important to note that whoever is responsible did their work under...
WYOMING STATE
KX News

State hosts Non-Driver Photo ID events in October

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Those who do not have their own driver’s licenses will soon be able to receive Photo Identification cards that can be used for voting purposes. These licenses have been created as the result of a partnership between the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, the Standing Rock […]
POLITICS
KX News

KX News

