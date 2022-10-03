Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of a horse
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360.
Early police make recent arrests for DWI, Assault Family Violence
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:. The Early Police Department received a call regarding a reckless driver on highway 183 north coming into Early. The vehicle was located on Heartland drive and officers confirmed the reckless driving and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the individual and provided a field sobriety test. The driver, Nicholas Ray Delgado, Jr. was placed under arrest for DWI 2nd offense and taken to the Brown County Jail.
‘She died before we had a chance’: Uncle, Brownwood community seek justice & work to put 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill to rest
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A nine-year-old girl passed away in Brownwood two months ago, and her name is still ringing throughout the town. Many residents and neighbors have taken to Facebook to express concern over her cause of death, and are doing everything they can to honor her and put her to rest. HardiQuinn Hill’s uncle, […]
Driver killed in fiery crash on US 84 in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash after a car slammed into a truck that was stopped on US 84 in Taylor County Sunday night. Juan Torres, 75, of Lawn, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway just north of Lawn around 9:00 p.m., […]
Two Brown County women accused of trying to mislead CPS investigation
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation. Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021. A press release […]
Lawn man dies in two-vehicle crash
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A 75-year-old Lawn man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening just half a mile north of Lawn. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Juan Lucio Torres, 75, of Lawn, was stopped in the inside southbound lane of US Hwy 84 without lights activated on his pickup truck. The report says Brittany Amber Esquivel of Pflugerville was traveling south on Hwy 84 on the inside lane approaching Torres' truck. Esquivel did not see the truck and hit it from behind.
Brownwood announces Columbus Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday October 10th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday October 11th for all non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday October 11th. Tuesday’s...
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
Larry Petty, 81, of Brownwood
Larry Petty, age 81, of Brownwood, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by his loving family members on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 6 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 7 in...
Drought continues and Texas lake levels are suffering
Almost all of Texas remains under drought conditions – and, of course, that’s bad for our lake levels. All but about 10 percent of Texas ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
Lake Brownwood Water Level Continues Slow Decline
As of 7:30 am Tuesday morning, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 5 tenths below spillway which is 64.2 percent capacity. One month ago Lake Brownwood was at 67.5 capacity. One year ago today Lake Brownwood was at 97.5% capacity. Brown County Water Improvement District is asking all customers...
Brownwood High School Announces the 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Queen nominees include Chloe Adamez, Lilly Brasher, Bailey Burkett, Jensyn Evans, and Kennedi Johnson. King nominees are Luke Gray, Owen Huntsinger, Navy Hutchinson, Peter Le, and Antwuan Valencia. Princesses and Princes include freshman Deja Martin and Eric Smith, sophomores Sidney Windham and Easton Judkins, and juniors Adryanna Huerta and Ike Hall.
HPU to host UIL workshops in journalism, speech and debate
Howard Payne University’s Student Speaker Bureau (SSB) speech and debate team invites area high school UIL teams to participate in its speech and debate workshop and journalism events workshop. The events will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center on Wednesday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite
Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
Roger Douglas Keeney, 80, of Coleman
Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
City of Clyde to host first Oktoberfest, announces entertainment lineup
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is set to host its first ever Oktoberfest next weekend! This German-based festival will have food, entertainment, games, vendors, bouncy festival and more. With more than two dozen vendors next weekend, there will be no lack in choice-of-food, such as sweet apple strudels and brats with sauerkraut, […]
Mineral Wells denies Brownwood’s bid for first district victory
MINERAL WELLS – The Brownwood Lady Lions remained winless in District 6-4A action at the halfway point of the league schedule Tuesday night, suffering a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 road loss to Mineral Wells. The Lady Lions (4-19, 0-4) have a district bye Friday, then open the second half of...
