ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early, TX

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of a horse

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early police make recent arrests for DWI, Assault Family Violence

The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:. The Early Police Department received a call regarding a reckless driver on highway 183 north coming into Early. The vehicle was located on Heartland drive and officers confirmed the reckless driving and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the individual and provided a field sobriety test. The driver, Nicholas Ray Delgado, Jr. was placed under arrest for DWI 2nd offense and taken to the Brown County Jail.
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What happened to HardiQuinn? Report details ‘concerning’ home conditions after Brownwood 9-year-old dies, 11-year-old found neglected

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two months ago, a 9-year-old little girl died in Brownwood, and although the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown, court documents detail the “concerning” conditions first responders found that prompted CPS to take custody of another child in the home. HardiQuinn Hill was found dead the afternoon of August […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County

BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Early, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Early, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

‘She died before we had a chance’: Uncle, Brownwood community seek justice & work to put 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill to rest

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A nine-year-old girl passed away in Brownwood two months ago, and her name is still ringing throughout the town. Many residents and neighbors have taken to Facebook to express concern over her cause of death, and are doing everything they can to honor her and put her to rest. HardiQuinn Hill’s uncle, […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Mischief#Police
FOX West Texas

Lawn man dies in two-vehicle crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A 75-year-old Lawn man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening just half a mile north of Lawn. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Juan Lucio Torres, 75, of Lawn, was stopped in the inside southbound lane of US Hwy 84 without lights activated on his pickup truck. The report says Brittany Amber Esquivel of Pflugerville was traveling south on Hwy 84 on the inside lane approaching Torres' truck. Esquivel did not see the truck and hit it from behind.
LAWN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood announces Columbus Day closure and adjusted trash schedule

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday October 10th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday October 11th for all non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday October 11th. Tuesday’s...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club

A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Larry Petty, 81, of Brownwood

Larry Petty, age 81, of Brownwood, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by his loving family members on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 6 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 7 in...
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
koxe.com

Lake Brownwood Water Level Continues Slow Decline

As of 7:30 am Tuesday morning, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 5 tenths below spillway which is 64.2 percent capacity. One month ago Lake Brownwood was at 67.5 capacity. One year ago today Lake Brownwood was at 97.5% capacity. Brown County Water Improvement District is asking all customers...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood High School Announces the 2022 Homecoming Court

Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Queen nominees include Chloe Adamez, Lilly Brasher, Bailey Burkett, Jensyn Evans, and Kennedi Johnson. King nominees are Luke Gray, Owen Huntsinger, Navy Hutchinson, Peter Le, and Antwuan Valencia. Princesses and Princes include freshman Deja Martin and Eric Smith, sophomores Sidney Windham and Easton Judkins, and juniors Adryanna Huerta and Ike Hall.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

HPU to host UIL workshops in journalism, speech and debate

Howard Payne University’s Student Speaker Bureau (SSB) speech and debate team invites area high school UIL teams to participate in its speech and debate workshop and journalism events workshop. The events will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center on Wednesday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite

Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

Roger Douglas Keeney, 80, of Coleman

Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Mineral Wells denies Brownwood’s bid for first district victory

MINERAL WELLS – The Brownwood Lady Lions remained winless in District 6-4A action at the halfway point of the league schedule Tuesday night, suffering a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 road loss to Mineral Wells. The Lady Lions (4-19, 0-4) have a district bye Friday, then open the second half of...
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy