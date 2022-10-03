ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Markets Insider

Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist

Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
960 The Ref

Major indexes slip in afternoon trading on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as the broader market continued pulling back from a surge earlier in the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is still on track for a 4.8% gain this week following its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
Zacks.com

Where's the Market Bottom?

In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
tipranks.com

3 ASX tech stocks that surged after the softer RBA rate rise

Wisetech, Xero, and Megaport shares soared as technology investors welcomed RBA’s softer than expected rate increase. Technology stocks surged after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a softer than expected rate rise yesterday afternoon. The S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology (XIJ) index jumped more than 4.9%, with stocks Wisetech Global Ltd. (ASX:WTC), Xero Limited (ASX:XRO), Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) leading the charge.
Zacks.com

10 Most-Heavily Traded ETFs of Third Quarter 2022

The ETF industry is seeing explosive growth, piling up huge assets amid the stock market turmoil. This has resulted in enough liquidity in the ETF world, with most ETFs trading at extremely higher volumes. Volume can be determined by the number of shares traded in a particular period. A higher...
Zacks.com

Should IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) Be on Your Investing Radar?

CSML - Free Report) was launched on 05/16/2017, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by New York Life Investments. It has amassed assets over $206.04 million, making it...
Zacks.com

ETF Asset Report of Third-Quarter 2022

The third quarter was quite a volatile one. Stocks in the United States and Europe had their biggest monthly increase since November 2020 in July but started falling in late August on renewed rising rate worries and recessionary fears. September, too, lived up to its ill-repute. Overall, the S&P 500,...
Zacks.com

4 ETFs to Play the Key Events in Q4

Wall Street may currently have a volatile run but the fourth quarter has mostly been favorable for investors. The S&P 500 rises about 4.3% in the fourth quarter, per Barron’s, making it the best quarter of the year. Over the past decade, the S&P 500 Index has averaged a 4% gain, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho released in 2019.
