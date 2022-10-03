Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy SQM (SQM) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Tesla Hits Record Q3 Vehicles, Misses View: ETFs in Focus
TSLA - Free Report) reported record deliveries for the third quarter, signaling another strong earnings report later this month. However, it fell short of the Wall Street analysts’ estimates, which sent its shares tumbling. This has put the ETFs having a substantial allocation to this luxury carmaker like Consumer...
Zacks.com
This 1 Finance Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy Despite Volatility
Wall Street suffered a bloody blow in the first three quarters of 2022 after witnessing an astonishing bull run in the coronavirus-ridden last two years. The tremors of record-high inflation and its aftershock in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have shaken investors’ confidence. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility.
Zacks.com
Should Investors Consider Palo Alto Networks Shares Post-Split?
TSLA - Free Report) , Amazon (. However, one that seemingly flew under the radar was Palo Alto Networks’ (. PANW - Free Report) three-for-one stock split in mid-September. The announcement was a part of the company’s latest quarterly report, and it was a strong one - Palo Alto reported quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share, easily surpassing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $2.28 and reflecting a 5% bottom-line beat.
Zacks.com
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Materials & High-Yield Muni Bonds
SPY - Free Report) added 3.1%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 3.1% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 6th
TTC - Free Report) : This professional and residential equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days. Toro Company The Price and Consensus. Toro Company The price-consensus-chart | Toro Company The Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has...
Zacks.com
Conagra Earnings Preview: Can CAG Stock Start to Climb?
CAG - Free Report) stock is slightly down this year while the broader market and many sectors have experienced turbulent volatility. Investors will want to see if the company and the stock can finish the year out strong when it reports earnings tomorrow. Conagra Basics. Conagra is one of the...
Zacks.com
Wingstop (WING) Stock Jumps 6.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?
WING - Free Report) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $137.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks. Wingstop’s...
Zacks.com
4 ETFs to Play the Key Events in Q4
Wall Street may currently have a volatile run but the fourth quarter has mostly been favorable for investors. The S&P 500 rises about 4.3% in the fourth quarter, per Barron’s, making it the best quarter of the year. Over the past decade, the S&P 500 Index has averaged a 4% gain, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho released in 2019.
Zacks.com
ETF Asset Report of Third-Quarter 2022
The third quarter was quite a volatile one. Stocks in the United States and Europe had their biggest monthly increase since November 2020 in July but started falling in late August on renewed rising rate worries and recessionary fears. September, too, lived up to its ill-repute. Overall, the S&P 500,...
Zacks.com
Where's the Market Bottom?
In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
Zacks.com
Yum! Brands (YUM) Rides on Comps & Unit Growth, Cost Woes Stay
YUM - Free Report) is gaining from expansion efforts, strong comparable sales and Taco Bell growth. The company is also benefiting from the acceleration of its delivery services. However, high debt and costs are hurting the company. Growth Drivers. Robust same-store sales growth is aiding the company. During the second...
Zacks.com
Micron (MU) to Invest $100B to Boost Chip Output in the US
MU - Free Report) recently announced that it plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States. Micron has selected Clay town in the New York state for its new mega fab facility....
Zacks.com
How ETF Investors Can Cope With Market Volatility
(0:45) - Using Surveys To Plan Your Investments. (4:10) - Breaking Down The AAII Investor Sentiment Survey. (13:40) - Have We Seen The Worst Of This Down Market?. (25:30) - The Importance of Staying Invested During A Market Sell Off. (32:45) - Top ETFs For Long Term Investments. In this...
Zacks.com
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
HON - Free Report) closed at $173.25, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Trending Stock
LTHM - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned -10.6% over the past...
Zacks.com
5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Watch Despite Market Mayhem
Mounting inflation in the United States is a key concern, implying that market volatility is still rampant. To tame the red-hot inflation, the Fed has hiked interest rates 300 basis points so far this year. The central bank further vowed to raise interest rates to drag down inflation to its 2% target at best by 2025. Soaring interest rates will continue to increase the cost of borrowing, which in turn, will persistently affect consumer spending. In fact, the Fed also warned of economic hardship going forward.
Zacks.com
Encore Wire (WIRE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WIRE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $123.88, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper...
