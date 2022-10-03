ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

mymcmedia.org

3 D.C. Teens Charged in Rockville Attempted Armed Carjacking

Montgomery County Police arrested and charged three 14-year-old boys from Washington, D.C. with an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on Oct. 3 in Rockville Town Square. At approximately 11:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 20 block of Maryland Avenue for the report of an attempted armed carjacking. “The investigation revealed...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigating Attempted Abduction in Wheaton

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is looking for suspects in an attempted abduction that occurred Oct. 3 in Wheaton. Between 4:15-4:30 p.m. that day, a juvenile female was walking in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place when she saw a black four-door sedan with tinted windows pull up behind her, police wrote in a release.
WHEATON, MD
WUSA9

Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say

Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute

A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Hyattsville man accused of stabbing person 17 times

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who attacked another man, stabbing him 17 times, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department said detectives had an arrest warrant for attempted murder for Rene Morales of Hyattsville. Witnesses said Morales was one of two people who got into an argument with […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Public Safety
WUSA9

Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
dcwitness.org

Counsel Questions Detectives on Destruction Process and Custody Chain of Murder Weapon

During an Oct. 4 motions hearing, two detectives were questioned on the destruction of a gun identified as the murder weapon in a 2017 homicide case. On Aug. 10, 2017, at around 3:30 p.m., Robert Moses and James Mayfield approached the intersection of Montana and Saratoga Avenues, NE while armed with .40 and .45 caliber handguns. Collectively, the defendants fired over ten rounds at people standing on Saratoga Avenue. One of the bullets struck 17-year-old Jamahri Sydnor in the head as she was driving, instantly killing her. Three other bystanders were also struck by bullets.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Community Remembers ‘Horrific’ Beltway Sniper Shootings

Current and former residents from the D.C, Maryland, and Virginia region remember the terror that ensued during the three-week Beltway Sniper shooting spree that was carried out 20 years ago in October of 2002. “Never forget, one of the most horrifying events ever,” wrote Facebook user Aleta Godsgotit. In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Armed Man in Custody After Gunshots, Barricade in Silver Spring: Police

An armed man fired a gun and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, with his 4-year-old child early Tuesday, prompting a shelter-in-place order, police said. Christian Johnson, 32, was taken into police custody after negotiating with police for more than four hours, Montgomery County police said....
SILVER SPRING, MD

Community Policy