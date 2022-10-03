Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
3 D.C. Teens Charged in Rockville Attempted Armed Carjacking
Montgomery County Police arrested and charged three 14-year-old boys from Washington, D.C. with an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on Oct. 3 in Rockville Town Square. At approximately 11:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 20 block of Maryland Avenue for the report of an attempted armed carjacking. “The investigation revealed...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Attempted Abduction in Wheaton
The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is looking for suspects in an attempted abduction that occurred Oct. 3 in Wheaton. Between 4:15-4:30 p.m. that day, a juvenile female was walking in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place when she saw a black four-door sedan with tinted windows pull up behind her, police wrote in a release.
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a shooting from August
The shooting incident occurred on August 18, the victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his wound.
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
3 shot one dead in West Baltimore shooting
Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in West Baltimore. The shooting went down near Edmondson Avenue and Franklintown Road.
Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say
Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
rockvillenights.com
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
NBC Washington
DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute
A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
Hyattsville man accused of stabbing person 17 times
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who attacked another man, stabbing him 17 times, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department said detectives had an arrest warrant for attempted murder for Rene Morales of Hyattsville. Witnesses said Morales was one of two people who got into an argument with […]
Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
dcwitness.org
Counsel Questions Detectives on Destruction Process and Custody Chain of Murder Weapon
During an Oct. 4 motions hearing, two detectives were questioned on the destruction of a gun identified as the murder weapon in a 2017 homicide case. On Aug. 10, 2017, at around 3:30 p.m., Robert Moses and James Mayfield approached the intersection of Montana and Saratoga Avenues, NE while armed with .40 and .45 caliber handguns. Collectively, the defendants fired over ten rounds at people standing on Saratoga Avenue. One of the bullets struck 17-year-old Jamahri Sydnor in the head as she was driving, instantly killing her. Three other bystanders were also struck by bullets.
mymcmedia.org
Community Remembers ‘Horrific’ Beltway Sniper Shootings
Current and former residents from the D.C, Maryland, and Virginia region remember the terror that ensued during the three-week Beltway Sniper shooting spree that was carried out 20 years ago in October of 2002. “Never forget, one of the most horrifying events ever,” wrote Facebook user Aleta Godsgotit. In...
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
DC man convicted of killing girlfriend whose body has never been found
A DC man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2020, after her 7 year-old son was found wandering her apartment building. However, her body has never been recovered.
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Police video: Witnesses restrain suspect, take away gun in Silver Spring shooting
Several witnesses to an apparent shooting Saturday in Silver Spring knocked the gun away from the alleged shooter and then restrained him until officers arrived, according to Montgomery County police. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, of Hyattsville has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and other charges after police say he...
NBC Washington
Armed Man in Custody After Gunshots, Barricade in Silver Spring: Police
An armed man fired a gun and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, with his 4-year-old child early Tuesday, prompting a shelter-in-place order, police said. Christian Johnson, 32, was taken into police custody after negotiating with police for more than four hours, Montgomery County police said....
