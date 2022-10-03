The Buffalo Bills 2022 season has gone well overall. The team is 3-1 after four weeks and looking like a strong playoff contender. Despite the strong start, though, there have been some disappointments for the squad. Injuries are the biggest issue right now with the team missing multiple starters each game and having lost All-Pro safety Micah Hyde for the season. Additionally, as well as the majority of the Bills 2022 roster has played so far, there are a few players who aren’t playing quite as well as expected. The biggest individual disappointment through four weeks is likely the Bills’ James Cook. The rookie running back was supposed to add an extra dimension to the Buffalo offense. However, the James Cook 2022 season got off to a poor start and hasn’t recovered yet. Here is why Cook is the Bills’ biggest disappointment through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

