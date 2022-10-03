Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Sends Clear Message Following Bucs' Week 4 Loss To The Chiefs
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost a tough one to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. However, Brady is already looking forward to getting back to work. Brady sent a clear message on Twitter this Monday afternoon signaling that he and his teammates are going to ...
Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game
A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49ers Coach Has Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo's Monday Night Performance
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led his team to victory vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. It was a loud reminder of what Garoppolo is capable of. He won't win you games, but he sure does know how to run Kyle Shanahan's offense, practically to perfection too. ...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Plot twist! Colts QB Matt Ryan wishing to be back with Atlanta Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts back in March, almost everyone was expecting to see Matt Ryan have the most success since his MVP season back in 2016-2017. While we are just four weeks into the season, that has been anything but the...
How Cardinals can trounce Phillies in Wild Card series
The St. Louis Cardinals will oppose the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series starting on Oct. 7. Here’s how St. Louis can emerge victorious. The curtain has finally fallen on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 season, and the real test is about to begin. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the best-of-three Wild Card series, and while the Phillies are the favorites to advance, the Cardinals could beat the odds with some crafty decisions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Brady Has Blunt Admission On His Son Playing High School Football
Youth sports have become more competitive and intense over the years. However, Tom Brady isn't so worried about how his children perform during sports games. Brady's son, Jack, is playing high school football this fall. He's a quarterback, just like his old man, and safety. Brady couldn't ...
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
Let’s hope Eagles handle concussion concerns with recent events in mind
Week 5’s game approaches, ad the Philadelphia Eagles are banged up. Let’s just discuss three of their players. Jordan Mailata has a shoulder injury. Kyron Johnson and Patrick Johnson have head injuries. As you know, there’s a huge difference. Any injury related to the shoulder can often be diagnosed more easily. As we’ve learned from the unfortunate handling of Tua Tagovailoa‘s recent head injury, those matters may be more difficult to manage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer
Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
TMZ.com
LeGarrette Blount Apologizes For Role In Youth Football Game Fight, Cops Investigating
7:06 PM PT -- Blount issued a mea culpa for his role in the fight on Monday evening ... apologizing to his players and the parents on his team -- "and also to the players and parents on the other team." "As a leader, coach, father and a role model...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Greg McElroy analyzes 'easiest coaching search of all time' for Wisconsin
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on Wisconsin’s head coaching search during a Tuesday broadcast of College Football Live. According to McElroy, the search in Madison should be particularly easy for the Badgers and AD Chris McIntosh. When it comes right down to it, McElroy sees only two real...
FanSided
289K+
Followers
546K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0