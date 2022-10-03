ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

How Cardinals can trounce Phillies in Wild Card series

The St. Louis Cardinals will oppose the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series starting on Oct. 7. Here’s how St. Louis can emerge victorious. The curtain has finally fallen on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 season, and the real test is about to begin. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the best-of-three Wild Card series, and while the Phillies are the favorites to advance, the Cardinals could beat the odds with some crafty decisions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'

A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
FanSided

Let’s hope Eagles handle concussion concerns with recent events in mind

Week 5’s game approaches, ad the Philadelphia Eagles are banged up. Let’s just discuss three of their players. Jordan Mailata has a shoulder injury. Kyron Johnson and Patrick Johnson have head injuries. As you know, there’s a huge difference. Any injury related to the shoulder can often be diagnosed more easily. As we’ve learned from the unfortunate handling of Tua Tagovailoa‘s recent head injury, those matters may be more difficult to manage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer

Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

