West Lafayette, IN

knopnews2.com

Whipple comments on offensive performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

LIVE: Update on deadly stabbing at south Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say two people are in custody after a deadly stabbing at a south Lincoln apartment complex Monday afternoon. LPD says more information will be released at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Tuesday, but adds that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above and on our 10/11 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV and FireTV.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Douglas County’s 911 impacted by ransomware cryptovirus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early Sunday morning a virus made its way into Douglas County’s 911 system. Staff are trained to answer and dispatch calls using the computer system but are also trained to do the job the pre-computer way. Douglas County officials want to make it clear at...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, and her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping. On Monday around 4 p.m., Lincoln Police responded to The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th and Highway 2, after Sallie Gilmer, 15, called 911 saying she came home from school and found her father stabbed.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Seward County Sheriff’s Office finds 24 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over 24 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. Deputies stopped a 2015 Mercedes SUV in Seward County around Mile Marker 382 on I-80 for an obscured license plate at around 11:03 a.m. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and an aftermarket compartment was located in the rear floor of the vehicle.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

CHI Health’s parent company manages potential data breach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT security incident that is impacting some of its facilities. According to a CHI Health spokesperson, the company has taken precautionary steps and taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record systems and other systems.
LINCOLN, NE

