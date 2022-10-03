ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Is Finally Playing Madison Square Garden for the First Time

By Jessica Nicholson
 3 days ago

Reba McEntire will keep her Reba: Live in Concert tour going through 2023, she revealed on Monday (Oct. 3), announcing a batch of 14 new shows. The 2023 tour dates will launch March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will conclude April 15 with a show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, marking McEntire’s first performance at the venue.

“I’m just having so much fun out on the road that we’ve decided to add more dates and continue the fun on into 2023,” McEntire said via a video announcement.

For the new batch of tour dates, McEntire will welcome Terri Clark and gospel group The Isaacs as openers.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” McEntire added via a statement. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday (Oct. 7). See the full list of McEntire’s newly released Reba: Live in Concert tour dates for 2023:

  • March 9: Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • March 10: Columbia, S.C., Colonial Life Arena
  • March 11: Charlottesville, Va., John Paul Jones Arena
  • March 17: Milwaukee, Wisc., Fiserv Forum
  • March 18: Moline, Ill., Vibrant Arena at the Mark
  • March 23: Reno, Nev., Reno Events Center
  • March 24: Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center**
  • March 25: Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena
  • March 30: Phoenix, Ariz., Footprint Center
  • March 31: Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
  • April 1: Los Angeles, Calif., Hollywood Bowl
  • April 13: Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena
  • April 14: Hershey, Penn., GIANT Center
  • April 15: New York, N.Y., Madison Square Garden
