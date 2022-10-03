Read full article on original website
The Berrics Canteen
The Next Generation of BATB Skaters | Fight Night October 6
We handpicked four promising skaters—Kevin Tshala, Johnny Matarazzo, Juan Carlos Ruiz, and Shylio Sweat—to come to The Berrics and prove their flatground skills in a game of S.K.A.T.E. Meet the next generation of BATB skaters here. Tune in to Fight Night live tomorrow at 7pm PST, only on...
Thunder Drops Pawnshop Edit
Thunder Trucks teamed up with Covina, California’s Pawnshop for a new edit featuring Donovon Piscopo, John Fitzgerald, Joseph Campos, and Jonathan Seiberling. Check it out, above!. In 2015, Thunder sponsored our second season of 2Up—the modular manual contest. (This year, the brand is co-sponsoring Battle At The Berrics 12.)...
The Berrics Canteen
DGK Teases New Full-Length Video
Chaz Ortiz alert! DGK has released the teaser for its upcoming video Zeitgeist (an homage to the NYC indie film distributor… or maybe not). Here’s a short list of the skaters who appear in this video… Darius Jackson / Steez Ortiz / Juan Moreno / Josue Dosouto / Brian Reid / Adriel Parmisano / Gianfranco Garozzo / Will Mazzari / Dane Vaughn / Anthony Davis / Adrian Mccoy / Brian Panebianco / Boo Johnson / Grady Smith / Kevin Bilyeu / Josh Kalis / Adolfo Franco / Deon Harris / Dlamini Dlamini / Isaac Walker / Mike Lawry / Gab Galipeau / Yorlin Phillips / Ashura Parchment / Tatem Dorder / Etienne Turnbull / Yuki Sawashima / gerv Ndong / Joy Awosika / Dwayne Fagundes / Nick Dias / Kevin Augustine / John Shanahan / Monty Clifton / Max Guisse / Eric Valladares / Adrianne Sloboh / Ryan Farley / Johnathan Gonzales / Akeem Carby / Izzy Gonzalez / Curtis Fontenot / Collin Slew / Marquise Henry / Stevie Williams. Watch the Ortiz tease, above!
thetrek.co
The Ultimate Guide to Cowboy Camping
It’s that magical time of the year again: cowboy camping season. The desert is cooling off and hikers are heading out on the Arizona Trail or finishing off Continental Divide or Pacific Crest Trail SoBo hikes. One of the best parts of desert camping has to be leaving your tent at the bottom of your backpack and sleeping with nothing between you and the stars.
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Dirt Surfing in Peru with Andreu Lacondeguy in 'Peroots - The Peruvian Dream'
It's been a few years since we planned a trip to South America. I wanted to take my bike to a different place, get out of the routine and explore, since I think that's the definition of our sport. Honestly, I haven't seen many riders exploring and discovering new terrain. Almost all big mountain MTB videos have been filmed in the same location in Utah for years, so I wanted to get off the beaten track and explore the world with my freeride bike.
