Sports reporter Brandon Folsom is back with his weekly top-10 football rankings:. 10. Farmington (4-2, 2-1 OAA-Blue; Last week: Unranked) The Falcons are still alive in the Oakland Activities Association-Blue title race, despite dropping a division game to Troy two weeks ago. They got just the bounce-back performance they needed in a crossover matchup with Pontiac in Week 6, and they should pick up another confidence-building win against Ferndale this week.

NOVI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO