Environment

natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Expect Coldest Air of the Season in Midwest and Northeast

Parts of the Midwest and Northeast will feel winterlike temperatures after forecasts said that the coldest air of the season is set starting this week. Last week, Hurricane Ian caused massive damage to buildings and houses and widespread flooding, prompting Florida state officials to respond immediately. Search and rescue operations...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
Palm Beach Daily News

NHC keeping eye on 2 tropical waves in Atlantic showing potential for development

As communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian continue to recover from the storm's wrath, the National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa — Invest 92L — shows the strongest potential for development and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or two as it moves generally northwest into the central Atlantic. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Monitor Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean With Potential of Heavy Rainfall

A recent weather update showed that tropical disturbance over the Southeastern Caribbean Sea could bring heavy rainfall and localized flooding. On October 6, 2022, the National Hurricane Center announced the recent tropical advisories on Tropical Depression 12, located several hundred miles on the west-northwest Cabo Verde Islands. NHC also said...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast

Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave Could Develop Into Hurricane Julia

A tropical wave is currently developing in the eastern Atlantic region, and experts are watching it closely. The system may develop into Hurricane Julia, the next storm of the season. A couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are being watched by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. The...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Hurricane Ian capped 2 weeks of extreme storms around the globe: Here's what's known about how climate change fuels hurricanes

When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, it was one of the United States’ most powerful hurricanes on record, and it followed a two-week string of massive, devastating storms around the world. A few days earlier in the Philippines, Typhoon Noru gave new meaning to rapid intensification when it blew up from a tropical storm with 50 mph winds to a Category 5 monster with 155 mph winds the next day. Hurricane Fiona flooded Puerto Rico, then became Canada’s most intense storm on record. Typhoon Merbok gained strength over a warm Pacific Ocean and tore up over 1,000 miles of the Alaska coast. Major...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitor Atlantic Basin for Tropical Development in the Coming Week

Weather stations are monitoring the potential development of storms in the coming week after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida. The impact of Hurricane Ian was immense, resulting in a massive power outage, flooding, and damage. In recent news from Reuters, on October 3, 2022, Hurricane Ian resulted in over 80 dead. Search and rescue operations for affected communities have been continuing.
FLORIDA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-03 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Strong Storm Moving to Wrangel Island by Thursday Morning A strong storm will develop in the Sea of Ohkotsk Monday night and move across Chukotka Wednesday, then to Wrangel Island by Thursday morning. Strong southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to accompany this storm as it moves into the Arctic with winds turning westerly as the storm moves northeast into the Arctic. This storm will bring an elevated risk of coastal flooding and high surf from Point Hope to Point Barrow. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT

